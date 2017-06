(Adds details, background)

LONDON, April 16 NYSE LIFFE said on Monday that 263,950 tonnes (5,279 lots) of white sugar had been delivered against expiry of the London May white sugar futures contract.

The delivery included 2,500 lots (125,000 tonnes) of Indian sugar, one of the largest deliveries of Indian sugar in recent memory, as well as sugars from Guatemala and Thailand.

Exchange data showed that the 2,500 lots were tendered to be loaded at the Indian port of Kandla.

According to the data, another 1,334 lots were tendered to be loaded at Laem Chabang port in Thailand, 800 lots at Bangkok, and 645 lots at Puerto Quetzal in Guatemala.

Indian sugar was delivered against a Liffe white sugar futures contract for the first time in April 2008. (Reporting by David Brough and Nigel Hunt)