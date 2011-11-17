LONDON Nov 17 Malaysia contracted 1 million tonnes of raw sugar a year for the next three years from U.S. agribusiness Cargill in a deal agreed in October, trade sources said on Thursday.

Malaysia, which consumes about 1.4 million tonnes of sugar a year, normally signs long-term contracts every three years to rebuild stocks and meet domestic demand as the country has minimal domestic production.

Trade sources said they expected there may have been two other sellers of additional amounts but that Cargill won the bulk of the business. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Anthony Barker)