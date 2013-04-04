A vendor sells sugarcane at a fair on the outskirts of Jammu November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in sugar manufacturers gain on hopes the government will remove a requirement that they sell a portion of their sugar output to the government at reduced prices, while also easing some of the restrictions on the sector.

The federal cabinet may discuss lifting some curbs on the tightly regulated sector soon, months after the prime minister's economic adviser recommended easing restrictions to help stabilise output, dealers say.

Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd (BJHN.NS) gains 1.8 percent, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (SRES.NS) is up 2.7 percent, while Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BACH.NS) rises 1.3 percent.

