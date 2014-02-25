Feb 25 ICE Futures U.S. has raised margins for trading arabica
coffee fourfold in the past two months during one of the biggest rallies in the
market's history as a drought scorching Brazil's main coffee-growing region has
raised fears about supplies from the world's No. 1 producer.
In its sixth increase since mid-November, the Atlanta-based exchange hiked
the price of trading to $7,200 on Feb. 25, the highest in at least six years,
according to exchange data.
Arabica coffee and raw sugar futures turned lower on Tuesday on late
profit-taking after hitting their highest levels in months due to deteriorating
crop prospects in drought-hit top producer Brazil.
Following are the changes in percentage terms in arabica maintenance margins
for hedgers since 2008. (Source: ICE)
EFFECTIVE DATE MAINTENANCE MARGIN PCT CHANGE ABSOLUTE CHANGE
February 26, 2014 7,200 7.5 500
February 20, 2014 6,700 65.4 2,650
February 5, 2014 4,050 88.4 1,900
January 9, 2014 2,150 19.4 350
December 30, 2013 1,800 5.9 100
December 16, 2013 1,700 9.7 150
November 14, 2013 1,550 -38.0 -950
March 15, 2013 2,500 -18.0 -550
January 8, 2013 3,050 -24.7 -1,000
September 13, 2012 4,050 3.8 150
July 26, 2012 3,900 4.0 150
July 13, 2012 3,750 5.6 200
January 30, 2012 3,550 -34.3 -1,850
March 16, 2011 5,400 20.0 900
October 25, 2010 4,500 12.5 500
October 11, 2010 4,000 -27.3 -1,500
August 25, 2010 5,500 59.4 2,050
July 13, 2010 3,450 4.5 150
June 28, 2010 3,300 4.8 150
June 21, 2010 3,150 5.0 150
June 14, 2010 3,000 66.7 1,200
April 20, 2010 1,800 -18.2 -400
March 9, 2010 2,200 -15.4 -400
November 5, 2009 2,600 -13.3 -400
August 11, 2009 2,200 10.0 200
July 20, 2009 2,000 -25.9 -700
January 10, 2009 2,700 17.4 400
November 6, 2008 2,300 -23.3 -700
June 3, 2008 2,500 -28.6 -1000
March 18, 2008 3,500 16.7 500
March 7, 2008 3,000 11.1 300
February 26, 2008 2,500 13.6 300