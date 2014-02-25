Feb 25 ICE Futures U.S. has raised margins for trading arabica coffee fourfold in the past two months during one of the biggest rallies in the market's history as a drought scorching Brazil's main coffee-growing region has raised fears about supplies from the world's No. 1 producer. In its sixth increase since mid-November, the Atlanta-based exchange hiked the price of trading to $7,200 on Feb. 25, the highest in at least six years, according to exchange data. Arabica coffee and raw sugar futures turned lower on Tuesday on late profit-taking after hitting their highest levels in months due to deteriorating crop prospects in drought-hit top producer Brazil. Following are the changes in percentage terms in arabica maintenance margins for hedgers since 2008. (Source: ICE) EFFECTIVE DATE MAINTENANCE MARGIN PCT CHANGE ABSOLUTE CHANGE February 26, 2014 7,200 7.5 500 February 20, 2014 6,700 65.4 2,650 February 5, 2014 4,050 88.4 1,900 January 9, 2014 2,150 19.4 350 December 30, 2013 1,800 5.9 100 December 16, 2013 1,700 9.7 150 November 14, 2013 1,550 -38.0 -950 March 15, 2013 2,500 -18.0 -550 January 8, 2013 3,050 -24.7 -1,000 September 13, 2012 4,050 3.8 150 July 26, 2012 3,900 4.0 150 July 13, 2012 3,750 5.6 200 January 30, 2012 3,550 -34.3 -1,850 March 16, 2011 5,400 20.0 900 October 25, 2010 4,500 12.5 500 October 11, 2010 4,000 -27.3 -1,500 August 25, 2010 5,500 59.4 2,050 July 13, 2010 3,450 4.5 150 June 28, 2010 3,300 4.8 150 June 21, 2010 3,150 5.0 150 June 14, 2010 3,000 66.7 1,200 April 20, 2010 1,800 -18.2 -400 March 9, 2010 2,200 -15.4 -400 November 5, 2009 2,600 -13.3 -400 August 11, 2009 2,200 10.0 200 July 20, 2009 2,000 -25.9 -700 January 10, 2009 2,700 17.4 400 November 6, 2008 2,300 -23.3 -700 June 3, 2008 2,500 -28.6 -1000 March 18, 2008 3,500 16.7 500 March 7, 2008 3,000 11.1 300 February 26, 2008 2,500 13.6 300