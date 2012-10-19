* Brazil could produce further 60 million T next season

* Brazil ethanol market depressed, could ship more to U.S.

* Trade houses seen struggling to find homes for sugar glut

By David Brough

LONDON, Oct 19 Forecasts for higher Brazilian cane output next season and talk of a depressed ethanol market in Brazil alerted traders at London Sugar Week to the prospect they could face a fourth year of global sugar surpluses.

As hundreds of traders gathered to assess the market outlook, analysts this week forecast that the crop in centre-south Brazil in 2013/14 would exceed this year's by 60 million tonnes.

On Friday ICE raw sugar futures dipped to 19.72 cents a lb, within striking distance of 26-month lows, and white sugar prices touched a 26-month low of $537 per tonne as dealers digested talk that the global glut could persist or deepen.

"The thought that we could get an even bigger surplus for next year is scary," Jonathan Kingsman, a leading sugar industry consultant, said.

Raw sugar prices have dropped by more than a sixth since July on expectations for a growing global surplus and weak physical demand. Several traders said prices could fall even closer to estimated Brazilian costs of production at around 18 to 19 cents a lb.

Forecasts from various analysts and traders, which emerged during London Sugar Week, gave a consensus that 2013/14 centre-south Brazilian cane output would rise to around 565-575 million tonnes, up from some 510 million in 2012/13.

The centre-south of Brazil is the engine for global sugar exports from the world's top sugar producer and exporter.

The International Sugar Organization (ISO) has forecast a global sugar surplus of 5.86 million tonnes in the season from October 2012 to September 2013, up from the prior season's surplus of 5.19 million tonnes.

Dealers said that while Brazilian output was set to rise, production in other leading growers such as India could be scaled back depending on factors such as weather, and this would affect the 2013/14 global sugar balance.

ETHANOL OR SUGAR?

Dealers attending the London events cited difficulties that some trading houses have faced in shipping sugar, with talk of cargoes afloat seeking buyers in the Middle East.

Many buyers are sitting on ample stocks and are waiting for prices to fall further.

Talk at the London sugar trade dinner on Thursday centred on whether much of the additional centre-south Brazilian cane output expected in 2013/14 would be allocated to produce ethanol biofuel.

"My feeling is that there will be enough cane to increase both ethanol and sugar production," Sergey Gudoshnikov, a senior economist with the London-based ISO, said on Friday.

"I can see more of a downward drift in global sugar prices, rather than a sharp drop," he added.

Dealers said mills would currently find it more profitable to produce sugar because of Brazil's weak local ethanol market.

Despite the glut, sugar prices are still at historically high levels, reflecting the increased cost of production in Brazil, where labour to cut cane is in short supply and industrial costs and wages have risen sharply in recent years in a booming economy.

In Brazil motorists can power their cars by using gasoline or ethanol or a combination of both and choose the cheapest option at the pump.

Some analysts and traders said Brazilian mills were likely to take advantage of an increased appetite in the United States for ethanol, given that prices of corn, the feedstock used in U.S. ethanol, have surged after a drought.

"I expect to see a surge in Brazilian ethanol exports to the U.S. next season as the U.S. remains the key growth market for ethanol," said Julio Borges, an economist with Sao Paulo-based consultancy JOB Economia. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Jane Baird)