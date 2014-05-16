* El Nino can reduce cane output in key producers
* Global sugar demand seen rising at 2.2-2.5 pct a year
* Cane payment arrears in India to drag on output
By David Brough
LONDON, May 16 The global sugar surplus era is
coming to an end.
After three straight years of big surpluses, the sugar
market is heading towards a balance or a small deficit next
season due to adverse weather in Brazil and Asia,
higher-than-expected Chinese demand and steady growth in
consumption.
Shifts from surplus to deficit can take several years in the
highly cyclical market.
"A lot of the weather problems that we are encountering now
are going to have a bigger effect on production next year,"
Robin Shaw, an analyst at broker Marex Spectron, said.
"With an annual increase in consumption, we're going into a
small deficit."
Raw sugar futures on ICE traded near nine-week highs
this week at 18.28 cents a lb, supported by worries that El Nino
weather could curb output.
The string of surpluses had taken prices from a peak of
36.08 cents in February 2011 to a low of 14.70 cents in January
this year.
The International Sugar Organization (ISO) this month said a
more balanced sugar market appeared likely in 2014/15 after
successively smaller global surpluses in 2012/13 and 2013/14.
"If world production remains stable at the estimated level
for this season, the world sugar economy will be in balance,"
the London-based ISO said in its latest quarterly report.
On the demand side, analysts say Chinese sugar imports have
consistently exceeded expectations due to high domestic prices,
auguring for further erosion of world surpluses. China is a
leading raw sugar importer.
Solid global sugar consumption growth running at some 2.2 to
2.5 percent a year, driven by Asia's fast-growing economies, is
contributing to the shift from surplus to a more balanced
market.
"Assuming an average growth in global sugar demand at the
level of 4 million tonnes (a year), but no considerable
increases in the production level, the deficit phase may finally
start developing," the ISO said in its report.
WEATHER
On the supply side, a drought in Brazil from November to
February has hampered cane plantings, reducing harvest prospects
in the world's top sugar producer and exporter.
Furthermore, an increasing likelihood of an El Nino weather
pattern is likely to slow harvesting in Brazil later this year
and bring unfavourably dry weather to major Asian producers,
analysts and traders said.
Marex Spectron's Shaw said El Nino could lead to heavy rains
in Brazil around July, hindering cane harvesting.
"Relatively dry weather in Thailand, Australia and Indonesia
could mean that farmers will not be able to re-plant as much as
they would like," he added.
India, the world's number 2 sugar producer, is set to
produce less cane next season due to prospects for a poor
monsoon season and because cash-strapped mills are in arrears in
payments to cane farmers, analysts say.
"We expect that the volume of cane cut will most likely
decline in 2014/15 year-on-year as a result of the arrears
situation between growers and millers," said Tracey Allen,
commodities analyst with Rabobank International.
"The Indian monsoon will also be an important driver of
Indian cane yields, and a drier-than-normal monsoon would drive
cane and most likely sugar production lower."
India's monsoon may hit the southern Kerala coast around
June 5, the weather office said on Thursday, a delayed onset
that raises fears of poor rains in the initial days of a season
threatened by El Nino.
Sergey Gudoshnikov, a senior ISO economist, said the extent
of the erosion of world sugar surpluses could be linked to
expectations over El Nino.
"Weather patterns will have a big effect on the production
outlook," he said. "We don't know if it will be a strong El Nino
or a weak El Nino. Before we know the strength, it will be
difficult to quantify negative effect on global output."
Gudoshnikov said that, despite the shift to a more balanced
market, sugar stocks are high. The three years of surpluses
amounted to an excess of more than 22 million tonnes of
production over consumption.
In October 2014, world stocks could be as high as 80 million
tonnes, or more than 45 percent of annual global use of sugar,
according to the ISO.
Even though the surplus era is drawing to a close, the big
stocks will ensure little risk of any global shortage any time
soon.
(editing by Jane Baird)