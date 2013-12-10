* Indian white sugar down to $455 to $460/T from $480 last
week
* Thai March-May hipol transacted at premiums of 75 to 79
points
* Jan-March hipol premiums down at 65 to 75 pts
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Indian white sugar prices
slipped this week because of rising supply, while Thai raws for
forward shipment attracted a bit of buying interest in an
otherwise sluggish physical market, dealers said on Tuesday.
India, which is set to produce a surplus for a fourth
straight year in 2013/14, is struggling to sell its excess
sugar, due to competition from Brazil and Thailand.
Indian whites stood at $455 to $460 a tonne, depending on
the quality, down from as high as $480 last week.
"Indian mills will possibly get help to export raws as well,
and that will further dampen sentiment in the market," said a
dealer in Singapore. "I don't know if there's a huge amount of
demand for new sources of sugar."
India, the world's largest sugar consumer, is considering
giving mills as much as $1.17 billion in interest-free loans to
help them pay cane-growers, plus additional incentives to
encourage production of raw sugar for export.
In rival Thailand, crushing has started after a slight delay
blamed on heavy rains. Thai white sugar premiums were unchanged
at $20 to London futures for this year's delivery.
"White sugar trades are happening, but it's mostly from the
old crop," said another dealer in Singapore, referring to the
Indian sugar. "We saw some deals for raws last month, but
nothing has happened recently because Brazilian sugar is much
cheaper."
Indian raws were being quoted at $440 a tonne, much higher
than Brazilian raws, which were offered at discounts to New
York's front-month contract and stood roughly at around $349 a
tonne.
ICE March raws settled down 0.04 cent at 16.55 cents
a lb on Monday after touching 16.52 cents, a three-month low for
the front month, on prospects for Indian exports to swell an
already oversupplied market.
Thai high polarisation, or hipol, raw sugar was offered at
premiums of 65 to 75 points to New York's March contract,
down from 75 to 80 points last week. March-May premiums were
little changed, at 75 to 80 points to March.
"Everything is quiet. March-May raws have been traded at
between 75 and 79 points. That's the only piece of news," said a
third dealer in Singapore.
Thai raw sugar for the Japanese market, or J-spec, for
Jan-March stood at 60 to 70 points premiums, down from 75 to 85
points to New York futures.
WEEK AHEAD
Indian sugar prices could weaken next week because of
abundant supply. India started the current year on Oct. 1 with
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes.
The country is likely to produce 25 million tonnes this
year, higher than its annual sugar consumption of around 23
million tonnes.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)