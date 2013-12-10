* Indian white sugar down to $455 to $460/T from $480 last week

* Thai March-May hipol transacted at premiums of 75 to 79 points

* Jan-March hipol premiums down at 65 to 75 pts

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Indian white sugar prices slipped this week because of rising supply, while Thai raws for forward shipment attracted a bit of buying interest in an otherwise sluggish physical market, dealers said on Tuesday.

India, which is set to produce a surplus for a fourth straight year in 2013/14, is struggling to sell its excess sugar, due to competition from Brazil and Thailand.

Indian whites stood at $455 to $460 a tonne, depending on the quality, down from as high as $480 last week.

"Indian mills will possibly get help to export raws as well, and that will further dampen sentiment in the market," said a dealer in Singapore. "I don't know if there's a huge amount of demand for new sources of sugar."

India, the world's largest sugar consumer, is considering giving mills as much as $1.17 billion in interest-free loans to help them pay cane-growers, plus additional incentives to encourage production of raw sugar for export.

In rival Thailand, crushing has started after a slight delay blamed on heavy rains. Thai white sugar premiums were unchanged at $20 to London futures for this year's delivery.

"White sugar trades are happening, but it's mostly from the old crop," said another dealer in Singapore, referring to the Indian sugar. "We saw some deals for raws last month, but nothing has happened recently because Brazilian sugar is much cheaper."

Indian raws were being quoted at $440 a tonne, much higher than Brazilian raws, which were offered at discounts to New York's front-month contract and stood roughly at around $349 a tonne.

ICE March raws settled down 0.04 cent at 16.55 cents a lb on Monday after touching 16.52 cents, a three-month low for the front month, on prospects for Indian exports to swell an already oversupplied market.

Thai high polarisation, or hipol, raw sugar was offered at premiums of 65 to 75 points to New York's March contract, down from 75 to 80 points last week. March-May premiums were little changed, at 75 to 80 points to March.

"Everything is quiet. March-May raws have been traded at between 75 and 79 points. That's the only piece of news," said a third dealer in Singapore.

Thai raw sugar for the Japanese market, or J-spec, for Jan-March stood at 60 to 70 points premiums, down from 75 to 85 points to New York futures.

WEEK AHEAD

Indian sugar prices could weaken next week because of abundant supply. India started the current year on Oct. 1 with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes.

The country is likely to produce 25 million tonnes this year, higher than its annual sugar consumption of around 23 million tonnes. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)