NEW DELHI Jan 10 Thai raw sugar premiums edged up in Asia this week due to renewed buying interest after two weeks of sluggish trade, while Indian whites remained unchanged following steady demand, dealers said on Tuesday.

Premiums for both Thai high polarisation, or hipol, raw sugar and the low-quality Thai raws favoured by Japanese buyers, or J-spec, were higher from the previous week.

Thai high polarisation raw sugar for January-March delivery was quoted at premiums of 100 points to New York's March contract, up from 90 and 95 points in the previous week.

"Prices have started inching up with fresh buying support after Christmas. Thai premiums are likely to remain on a higher side until March," said a Mumbai-based trader with the Indian unit of a global trading firm.

On Monday, benchmark March raw sugar on ICE added 0.05 cent to close at 23.34 cents a lb. The front month contract rose as high as 24.65 cents last week, its highest level since mid-November 2011, before heading back down again.

Speculators turned net long in raw sugar futures and options on ICE Futures U.S. in the week ended Jan. 3, after being short for six weeks, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.

New York sugar is expected to rebound into a range of 23.52-23.74 cents per lb, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said.

Premiums for the low-quality Thai raws favoured by Japanese buyers were at 50 to 60 points to New York's March contract against previous week's 40 to 50 points.

Dealers said Thai white sugar was quoted at $45 to $50 premiums to London's March contract, up from $35-$45 from the previous week.

Indian whites were offered at $585-$590 per tonnes, unchanged from a week earlier due to subdued demand.

WEEKAHEAD, INDIAN SUGAR

Traders said Indian sugar would face stiff competition from April when Brazilian sugar starts arriving in the market.

"If India has to allow more sugar exports, it should do it now," the New Delhi-based trader said.

The government has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar in the 2011/12 season and is likely to permit a second tranche of overseas shipments soon.

Export permits have been issued for about 400,000 tonnes so far, traders said.

An Indian sugar mill has exported 10,000-15,000 tonnes of raw sugar to Dubai's Al Khaleej, one of the biggest refiners in the world, at $560 per tonne free on board. (Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)