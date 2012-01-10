By Mayank Bhardwaj
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 10 Thai raw sugar premiums
edged up in Asia this week due to renewed buying interest after
two weeks of sluggish trade, while Indian whites remained
unchanged following steady demand, dealers said on Tuesday.
Premiums for both Thai high polarisation, or hipol, raw
sugar and the low-quality Thai raws favoured by Japanese buyers,
or J-spec, were higher from the previous week.
Thai high polarisation raw sugar for January-March delivery
was quoted at premiums of 100 points to New York's March
contract, up from 90 and 95 points in the previous week.
"Prices have started inching up with fresh buying support
after Christmas. Thai premiums are likely to remain on a higher
side until March," said a Mumbai-based trader with the Indian
unit of a global trading firm.
On Monday, benchmark March raw sugar on ICE added
0.05 cent to close at 23.34 cents a lb. The front month contract
rose as high as 24.65 cents last week, its highest level since
mid-November 2011, before heading back down again.
Speculators turned net long in raw sugar futures and options
on ICE Futures U.S. in the week ended Jan. 3, after being short
for six weeks, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
data showed on Friday.
New York sugar is expected to rebound into a range of
23.52-23.74 cents per lb, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said.
Premiums for the low-quality Thai raws favoured by Japanese
buyers were at 50 to 60 points to New York's March contract
against previous week's 40 to 50 points.
Dealers said Thai white sugar was quoted at $45 to $50
premiums to London's March contract, up from $35-$45
from the previous week.
Indian whites were offered at $585-$590 per tonnes,
unchanged from a week earlier due to subdued demand.
WEEKAHEAD, INDIAN SUGAR
Traders said Indian sugar would face stiff competition from
April when Brazilian sugar starts arriving in the market.
"If India has to allow more sugar exports, it should do it
now," the New Delhi-based trader said.
The government has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes of
sugar in the 2011/12 season and is likely to permit a second
tranche of overseas shipments soon.
Export permits have been issued for about 400,000 tonnes so
far, traders said.
An Indian sugar mill has exported 10,000-15,000 tonnes of
raw sugar to Dubai's Al Khaleej, one of the biggest refiners in
the world, at $560 per tonne free on board.
(Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Krittivas
Mukherjee)