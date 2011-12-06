* Thai March-May hipol raw premiums slip to 70 pts

* No offers for Thai whites, Indian whites in wide range

* Thai Jspec premiums lowest since September

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 Raw sugar premiums for March-May delivery softened this week as crushing progressed in Thailand and India decided to sell more sweetener, but buying interest from China could help ease worries about rising supply, dealers said on Tuesday.

China bought at least 100,000 tonnes of raw sugar from Thailand for nearby shipments, sending signals to a sluggish market the country is stocking up again after recent declines in New York futures.

"China is a bit different from India in the sense that if India wants to do something, they'll talk a lot about it," said a dealer in Singapore. "Chinese buyers are very quiet when they do business. They have bought sugar during a price dip."

China is expected to produce 12 million tonnes of sugar in the year that began in October, up 15 percent from a year earlier, but consumption is forecast at 14 million tonnes, leaving a shortfall of 2 million tonnes.

New York March sugar futures gained 0.63 cent, or 2.7 percent, to finish at 24.08 cents a lb on Monday due to a weaker U.S. dollar, but the contract was still near a five-month low hit in November.

Global sugar prices have been under pressure from a crippling debt crisis in Europe, excess supply in top consumer India and expectations of a bumper crop in the northern hemisphere from producers such as Russia and France.

Thai high polarisation, or hipol raw sugar, for March-May shipment was offered at premiums of 70 points to New York's March contract, with bids at 60 points. Last week, March-May cargo was offered at premiums of 80 points.

Low-quality Thai raw favoured by Japanese buyers, or J-spec, was quoted at 20-point premiums to the March contract, their lowest since September. A few cargoes of J-spec changed hands last week, but trading slowed to a trickle this week.

"I think western buyers are looking to buy at 20 premiums or even higher, at 25 to 30 premiums. Hipol premiums for January-March are at 110 points because crushing has just started and quantity is not big," said a dealer in Bangkok.

Crushing in Thailand normally starts in late October or early November, but it was slightly delayed this year because of severe flooding, which had little impact on the crop.

Thailand, the world's largest exporter after Brazil, is forecast to churn out a record 9.9 million tonnes of sugar this year.

Thai raw sugar for January-March delivery was offered at premiums of 100 points to New York's March contract last week.

WEEKAHEAD, INDIAN WHITE SUGAR

There were no quotations for Thai white sugar this week as dealers waited for more offers from crushers. Indian white sugar, which competes with the Thai variety, was quoted at between $620 to $635 this week, hardly moved from $630 last week.

India has issued a formal order for 1 million tonnes of sugar exports under open general licence, a government statement showed on Monday, nearly a fortnight after the country allowed such sales as output was seen exceeding demand.

"FOB values have been at between $620 to $630 per metric tonne. I think it's still in the same range this week, but the value may fall slightly in the coming weeks," said a dealer in India. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)