SINGAPORE, May 21 Buyers from the Middle East sought white sugar from the sub-continent ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, while Thai raw premiums ticked higher after New York futures extended losses and hit a near 3-year low, dealers said on Tuesday.

Trading houses in Indonesia, the world's largest raw sugar importer, were making inquiries after the government released import permits recently, but the high Thai premiums could curb their appetite.

Thai high polarisation raw sugar premiums edged up to 125 points, or 1.25 U.S. cents, above New York's July contract from 120 points last week. The premiums were within sight of 130 points hit in early April, their highest in about eight months.

"Hipol is a little bit more active in the last few days. A lot of trade has been done among trading houses, but J-spec is very quiet," said a dealer in Singapore, referring to the low-quality raws favoured by Japan.

J-spec was quoted at premiums of 140 to 150 points to New York futures, little changed from last week. In February, the variety stood at premiums of 150 points, the highest since September last year.

Thai premiums have jumped to the current levels after high refining margins encouraged millers to process more white sugar, leading to tightness in raws. Heavy selling in New York futures also prompted millers to lift premiums to offset losses.

White-over-raws premiums were quoted by dealers at about $103 a tonne, steady from last week, and higher than the refining cost of $70 a tonne in Thailand, the world's second-largest exporter after Brazil.

Demand usually picks up ahead of Ramadan, which falls in July this year.

"I don't think it entirely depends on Ramadan. There is buying interest from industrial users, but it's going to slow down," said dealer in Bangkok. "But right now, people keep remelting raw sugar."

July raw sugar ended down 0.5 percent at 16.81 cents a lb after dipping to 16.80 cents, the lowest since July 2010, on strong cane crushing in top producer Brazil.

August white sugar on Liffe eased $3.10, or 0.6 percent, to settle at $474.40 a tonne.

Thai white sugar premiums were stuck in a range of $15 to $20 a tonne to the August contract, mainly due to competition from India and Pakistan as both countries sell their excess sugar.

"India is selling low-quality white sugar at $500 a tonne. Prices for Pakistan whites are steady at $485 to $490," said another dealer in Singapore. "Demand from the Middle East is increasing. There's been stuff going to Iran, Iraq and Algeria."

Thai raw premiums could stay at the current level next week because of the tight supply from prompt delivery.

Dealers may also turn their attention to Indonesia after the government issued import permits for 240,000 tonnes to put idle capacity at local sugar mills to work during the current milling season, which lasts through November or December.

"Indonesia is looking for sugar, and you have a lot of sugar from Thailand nominated for shipment to Indonesia. But we don't have more details," said a third dealer in Singapore. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)