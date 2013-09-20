* Indian whites offered at $480/T in thin market

* Thai hipol raws premiums fall to 100 pts from 160 pts

* Thai J-spec raws premiums little changed at 150 pts

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Thai raw sugar premiums edged down in thin trading ahead of the next crushing season, while top consumer India was looking for more buyers to absorb excess stocks, dealers said on Friday.

Although a few cargoes of Thai raws from the current crop were still being traded occasionally, the market began to shift its attention to India, where domestic output could exceed demand by at least 2 million in the next crop season.

India, also the world's second-largest producer, usually ships sugar to the Middle East, Sri Lanka and some African countries. The country could export as much as 3 million tonnes in the season starting in October.

"Indian sugar with 150 ICUMSA is currently offered at $480 a tonne on an FOB basis but demand is slack," said a dealer in Dubai, referring to Indian whites with low degree of whiteness.

"Perhaps, buyers are expecting a further drop in prices with all the bearish news coming out."

Indian white sugar was quoted at between $440 and $460 a tonne free on board last week, and the sudden jump in the offer prices this week could also reflect a thin market.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association has revised up the country's output in the next season to 25 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes after heavy monsoon rains helped boost yields of the unharvested cane crop.

"Indian raws are not available now as the new crop will come out only in October. Raw sugar will be available for export from November onwards," said the dealer. "India is certainly expected to produce and export raws in view of the huge carryover stock of 8 million tonnes."

Sales of Indian raw sugar could weigh on Thai sweetener, but the physical market lacked activity before the 2013/14 crushing season starts in Thailand in late October or early November.

Thailand, the world's second-largest exporter after Brazil, will produce a record 11 million tonnes of sugar in the new crushing season, keeping the global market in a surplus.

Premiums for the widely traded high polarisation, or hipol, Thai raws fell to 100 points to New York's October contract from as high as 160 points last week.

"We still see old crop sugar being traded, but not in huge volumes. I guess we are also waiting for the expiry of the contract on Sept. 30 to see how much sugar is going to be delivered," said a dealer in Bangkok.

Raw sugar for the Japanese market, or J-spec, for prompt delivery was offered at premiums of 150 points to New York futures, little changed from 150 to 160 points last week.

Thai white sugar premiums rose as high as $17 a tonne from $5 last week as sellers jacked up the value to offset recent losses in London's white sugar futures. Premiums and futures often move in opposite directions.

WEEK AHEAD

Thai hipol raw sugar premiums could stay at the current level next week, with dealers closely watching movements in benchmark New York futures, which ended 1.7 percent higher at 17.17 cents a pound on Thursday.

"There didn't appear to be any fresh sugar-specific news supporting the bounce in prices last night," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a daily report.

"Instead, the catalyst appeared to be the sugar complex playing catch-up to the U.S Federal Reserve's decision to maintain existing levels of stimulus within the U.S. economy." (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)