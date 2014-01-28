* Thai hipol premiums down to 70 pts from 85 pts

* J-spec reported traded at 72 to 73 pts

* Indian raws and whites prices slip on supply

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 Thai raw sugar premiums slipped this week on rising global supply, while Indian prices weakened as the world's top consumer struggled to sell excess stocks during the current crushing season, dealers said on Tuesday.

Premiums and New York raw sugar futures usually move in opposite directions, but the Thai values could not resist pressure from abundant supply. The world's second-largest exporter after Brazil is expected to produce a record crop above 11 million tonnes in the year to September 2014.

Thai high polarisation, or hipol, raw sugar was offered at premiums of 70 points to New York futures for January-March delivery, down from as high as 85 points last week. In late January 2013, hipol premiums stood at 90 points.

"Really, the demand that we see is for next year, January 2015. It's true. If you look at Malaysia, South Korea and Indonesia, they are all well covered for this year," said a physical dealer in Singapore.

"Buyers have covered on the front-month. The New York price is really down at 14.80 cents," said the dealer, referring to New York futures which breached the psychological level of 15 cents a pound on Monday.

Premiums for J-spec, or raws for the Japanese market, also stood at 70 points, down from as high as 85 last week, with deals reported at 72 and 73 points premiums.

March raw sugar futures on ICE ended down 2.1 percent at 14.80 cents a pound on Monday after falling to 14.78 cents, the lowest price for the front month since June 2010 in the spot contract's biggest one-day rout since October.

Even though sugar output in Brazil's main center-south region was unchanged from end-December as mills conducted maintenance for next season, harvesting in Thailand and India, has picked up, keeping prices under pressure.

Indian raw sugar prices were quoted in a wide range of $425 to $442 a tonne without freight, down from $435 in mid-January. Refined sugar prices were down slightly at $445 from $450.

"The demand is still very poor," said a dealer in Dubai, who sells Indian sugar.

"India's decision on the amount of export subsidy is yet to be announced, which may contribute to some certainty to the futures market," said a dealer in Dubai, referring to sugar futures on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

India is looking to boost output of raws that can be exported more easily in a move aimed at helping its cash-strapped mills. The world's second-largest producer has at least 2 million tonnes of extra sugar for sale.

WEEK AHEAD, THAI WHITES PREMIUMS

Thai raws premiums could extend losses next week, dragging down refined sugar. Thai white sugar premiums were quoted at $25 a tonne to London futures this week, up slightly from $24 last week, but the increase was mostly driven by thin volumes as demand was virtually non-existent. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)