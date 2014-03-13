* Hipol premiums weaken to 35-45 points

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, March 13 Thai sugar premiums edged down this week due to disappointing results of a government-run tender and pressure from recent gains in New York futures, dealers said on Thursday.

Dry weather in top sugar producer Brazil has plucked prices from multi-year lows, with New York futures hitting a four-month high last week, but global supply will still exceed demand by more than 4 million tonnes in the season to September 2014.

The state-run Thai Cane and Sugar Corp (TCSC) sold 73,332 tonnes of raw sugar from the current 2013/14 crop earlier this week at premiums of 50 to 52 points to futures, down from up to 85 points at a similar tender last November.

The low premiums could also reflect a weakening demand for Thai sugar in the second half of the year. The sweetener, bought by Sopex Asia Pte Ltd and ED&F Man, was for July-September shipment.

"I would think the Thai producers would be pretty disappointed with those levels at the tender. They really are pretty low," a regional dealer said.

"Normally, Thai availability should be thinning out by July-September, and Japanese buyers are often quite prepared to ensure they get J-spec. This tells us there's so much Thai sugar still unshipped."

The premiums for Thai high polarisation, or hipol, raws fell to between 35 and 45 points above New York's front-month contract from as high as 60 points last week. Premiums for raw sugar for the Japanese market, or J-spec, were quoted at 30 to 50 points, mostly lower than 50 points last week.

Thai white sugar premiums were quoted at $19 to $20 a tonne, down sharply from $28 to $30 a tonne last week.

Thailand, the world's second-largest exporter after Brazil, is forecast to produce a record 11 million tonnes of sugar in 2013/14 due to favourable weather. The crop season started in November and will run through to April.

Thailand is facing stiff competition from Brazil and India, where mills are exporting more raw sugar to Iran and Asian markets, aided by a production incentives package and recovering world prices.

Indian white sugar prices rose to $475 a tonne from $450 a tonne last week, while raws were offered at $425 a tonne compared with $420 a tonne. "Well, demand is not great but India is exporting to Iran and selling to local refineries who can export refined sugar and benefit from the export subsidy," said a dealer in Dubai.

WEEK AHEAD

Thai raw sugar premiums could be dictated by movements in New York futures next week. Premiums and futures usually move in opposite directions. (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Subhranshu Sahu)