* Thai hipol premiums at 300 pts, vs 320 pts

* Indian white sugar prices rise to $675/T

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Thai raw sugar premiums remained at the highest in two years this week despite a lack of buying interest, while Indian whites extended gains on lingering fears of poor monsoon rains, dealers said on Tuesday.

Thai high polarisation or hipol raw sugar was offered at a 300-point premium to New York's October contract, down from 320 points last week, but there were also quotations as low as 200 points.

"There's a very limited amount of sugar left. If someone really needs to buy sugar, then you will need to pay the high premiums, probably at 300 points. But it's a very thin market," said a dealer in Bangkok.

"White sugar premiums are at $20 and I think demand is coming back because prices have come down," said the dealer, referring to weaker London futures.

Thai white sugar, which competes with Indian whites, was quoted at $15 to $20 premiums to London's October contract last week.

Thai raw sugar premiums have risen because of high demand for white sugar in the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and tightening stocks after the end of the crushing season in May. Thailand is the world's second-largest sugar exporter after Brazil.

Indian white sugar prices rose to as high as $675 per tonne, from $640 per tonne last week, even though the government had released more of the sweetener into the domestic market to rein in prices during Ramadan, and a later Hindu festival.

India, the world's main consumer, was also receiving Brazilian cargoes diverted from China to other destinations, although dealers said it was most likely for toll refining.

"India is offering low-quality white sugar, but who is going to buy at that high price? Pakistan is a bit cheaper at $570 to $580. Basically, they are marketing 200,000 tonnes," said a dealer in Singapore. "It seems that sugar from Pakistan has been traded."

Pakistan announced in May that it would allow the export of 200,000 tonnes of white sugar, but dealers said many exporters were still waiting for licences.

WEEK AHEAD

Thai raw sugar premiums could stay at a two-year high next week, but more buyers could turn to Brazilian raws, which are being offered at much smaller premiums of 15 points to New York futures. (Editing by Chris Lewis)