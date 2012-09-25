* Thai whites done at $55-$60 premiums
* Raws premiums rise as high as 90 points to NY
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Sept 25 A few cargoes of Thai white
sugar were sold at premiums to London futures this week, while
rising demand from Indonesia could push up the value of raw
sugar for next year's delivery, dealers said on Tuesday.
Thai sugar crushing starts again in November or December and
runs through April, but trading houses have already quoted
premiums for raw sugar from the new season. Thai whites from the
current season are still being sold to buyers in Southeast Asia.
"Refined sugar has been done at between $55 and $60 over
London. It's quite expensive but small parcels have been sold to
Vietnam or consumers in Indonesia, which still hold import
licences," said a dealer in Singapore.
"Usually demand starts to creep up during this time of the
year. There's buying interest for raws at 50 points premiums,
but traders want to sell at 60 to 70 points."
Thai white sugar for this year's delivery was quoted at $40
to $60 to London's December contract last week, when
Thai high polarisation, or hipol, raws from the crop which has
yet to be crushed stood at premiums of 60 to 70 points to New
York's March contract.
Two other dealers said March/May Thai raws were quoted at as
high as 90 point premiums this week, adding that Indonesia was
in the market to buy raws in small quantities.
Indonesia has issued import permits for 250,000 tonnes of
raw sugar to help plug a shortage for industrial use. Indonesia
usually buys about 2 million tonnes of raw sugar a year, mainly
for industrial use and mostly from Thailand, the world's
second-largest exporter.
The 2012/13 sugar crop in Thailand is expected to be
slightly lower than the 10.2-10.4 million tonnes forecast
earlier due to poor rain, according to Thailand's Office of Cane
and Sugar Board (OCSB).
The J-spec variety, or low quality raw sugar favoured by
Japanese buyers, was offered at very high premiums of 250 to 400
points to New York's March contract, indicating tight supply.
The variety was not offered last week.
WEEK AHEAD, INDIAN-PAKISTAN WHITE SUGAR
Thai raw sugar premiums could rise next week if Indonesia
shows more buying interest, but white sugar could face stiffer
competition from India and Pakistan.
Indian whites were offered at $630 a tonne, hardly changed
from last week, while Pakistan continued to sell sugar at prices
below London futures.
"We heard that $550 a tonne has been traded. Buyers are from
the Middle East," said a dealer in Singapore.
New York October raws rose 0.12 cent, or 0.6 percent,
to finish at 19.50 cents per lb on Monday. London's December
whites climbed $6.90, or 1.2 percent, to settle at
$567.80 per tonne.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)