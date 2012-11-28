* Thai hipol premiums little changed at 60-70 points

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Cheaper Brazilian raw sugar attracted buying interest from Indonesia, while Thai premiums could fall next week as the crushing season progresses despite concerns about weather, dealers said on Wednesday.

About 1 million tonnes of cane have been crushed in Thailand, producing up to 56,000 tonnes of sugar so far, a 28 percent increase from a year earlier. Thailand mainly sells sugar to Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and China.

"It's raining, so we'll have to see whether it will cause crushing to slow down. Rains will make harvesting more difficult. Big trucks won't be able to get into the fields," said a dealer in Bangkok.

"Cane supply will be less in those areas affected by rains."

Thailand, the world's second-largest exporter after Brazil, has cut its output forecast in the year to October 2013 to 9.4 million tonnes from 10 million due to poor rain. This is, however, in line with traders' estimates of 9.3 million to 9.5 million tonnes.

Thai high polarisation, or hipol, raw sugar was quoted at premiums of 60 to 70 points to New York's March contract, hardly changed from 60 to 65 points last week. Buying interest was at 55 points.

ICE raw sugar futures edged higher on Tuesday, consolidating below the 20-cent level as the market digested updates from Brazil, where a strong tail end to the crop is capping the potential for price gains. March raw edged up 0.08 cent settle at 19.23 cents a lb.

"The market is quiet because traders are waiting for Thai millers to sell additional sugar. Thai premiums are too expensive, compared to Brazilian. Brazilian raws are trading at 30 to 40 points discounts for March," said the dealer in Bangkok.

"People are shipping Brazilian sugar into Indonesia."

Indonesia, which is set to become the world's top importer of raw sugar in the year to September 2013, will see refining capacity rising by a third next year, to 4.2 million tonnes, to meet rising demand from the food and beverage industries.

"There are quite a lot of imports from Brazil by refiners," said a dealer in Jakarta. "The refiners have been buying raws at 55 points discounts."

Indonesia was the world's second-largest sugar exporter in the 1930s, but ageing sugar mills, a vast network of smallholders and an influx of cheaper imported sugar has since squeezed local production.

In white sugar, Thai premiums were unchanged at $15 to London's March contract, but buying interest only appeared at $8.

WEEK AHEAD, J-SPEC PREMIUMS

Rising output in Thailand and pressure from Brazilian sugar could cut premiums next week, while the J-spec variety, or low-quality Thai sugar favoured by Japanese consumers, could track hipol raw sugar lower because of a lack of demand.

The premiums for the J-spec variety was unchanged at 70 points to New York futures, with no bids. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)