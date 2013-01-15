* Pakistan whites steady at $505 to $535/T
* Thai J-spec traded at 75 points premiums
* Hipol premiums up slightly, at 80 points
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Jan 15 White sugar from India and
Pakistan was traded to the Middle East this week as Japanese
consumers chased nearby cargoes, but Thai hi-pol raw sugar
struggled amid competition from cheaper Brazilian stocks,
dealers said on Tuesday.
In other parts of Asia, second-largest consumer China was
well stocked ahead of the Lunar New Year break in February while
Indonesia stayed away from the physical market on ample supply.
Indian white sugar fetched premiums of $30 to $35 a tonne to
London's March contract, steady from last week. Refined sugar
from Pakistan was quoted at between $505 and $535 a tonne.
"White sugar from Pakistan is constantly going into the
Middle East. We heard that the government would subsidise sugar
transport, which I think should cut the prices. I haven't seen
it yet, though," said a dealer in Singapore.
"Indian white sugar is also traded in the Middle East."
Pakistan allowed exports of 500,000 tonnes of sugar in 2012
to trim surplus stocks and boost domestic prices. Indian traders
had sealed some deals for small amounts of Pakistani sugar
despite a domestic surplus, seeking to capitalise on lower
prices across the border.
Thai white sugar, which competes with sweetener from the
Indian sub-continent, stood at premiums of $15 to $20 to London
futures, down slightly from $25 to $30 last week. March white
sugar on Liffe dropped $7.10, or 1.4 percent, to close
at $507.70 per tonne on Monday.
"We saw one or two thousand tonnes of Pakistani sugar
traded, but I don't know if there's more. Indonesian refiners
are mostly covered until the second to third quarter. For hipol,
I think the trade only involves Brazilian raws," said another
dealer in Singapore.
"China is full of sugar. They have given out a small amount
of import licences before the Chinese New Year. That's for
refined sugar."
Thai high polarisation, or hipol, raw sugar was quoted at
premiums of as high as 85 points to New York's March contract
versus 75 points last week as dealers jacked up the value to
compensate for losses in futures. Bids were at 65 points.
Brazilian raws were at much smaller premiums of 5 to 10
points.
The premiums for the J-spec variety, or low-quality Thai
sugar favoured by the Japanese, were offered 10 points higher
from last week at 80 points to New York's March contract,
which ended down 1.4 percent at 18.90 cents a lb on Monday. The
contract touched a 2-year low of 18.31 cents a lb on Dec. 13.
"We heard deals happened this week at 75 points premiums for
May to July delivery for the J-spec," said a third dealer,
adding that there were no reports of deals for the hipol
variety.
WEEK AHEAD
Thai dealers could cut the premiums next week on slow
demand, but steady purchases from the Middle East may keep white
sugar prices from India and Pakistan at current levels, despite
rising global supply.
The International Sugar Organization has raised its forecast
for a projected global sugar surplus in 2012/13 to 6.18 million
tonnes. That was higher than a previous forecast of 5.86
million, but remained below the 6.99 million estimated for
2011/12.
