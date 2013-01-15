* Pakistan whites steady at $505 to $535/T

* Thai J-spec traded at 75 points premiums

* Hipol premiums up slightly, at 80 points (Adds technicals)

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Jan 15 White sugar from India and Pakistan was traded to the Middle East this week as Japanese consumers chased nearby cargoes, but Thai hi-pol raw sugar struggled amid competition from cheaper Brazilian stocks, dealers said on Tuesday.

In other parts of Asia, second-largest consumer China was well stocked ahead of the Lunar New Year break in February while Indonesia stayed away from the physical market on ample supply.

Indian white sugar fetched premiums of $30 to $35 a tonne to London's March contract, steady from last week. Refined sugar from Pakistan was quoted at between $505 and $535 a tonne.

"White sugar from Pakistan is constantly going into the Middle East. We heard that the government would subsidise sugar transport, which I think should cut the prices. I haven't seen it yet, though," said a dealer in Singapore.

"Indian white sugar is also traded in the Middle East."

Pakistan allowed exports of 500,000 tonnes of sugar in 2012 to trim surplus stocks and boost domestic prices. Indian traders had sealed some deals for small amounts of Pakistani sugar despite a domestic surplus, seeking to capitalise on lower prices across the border.

Thai white sugar, which competes with sweetener from the Indian sub-continent, stood at premiums of $15 to $20 to London futures, down slightly from $25 to $30 last week. March white sugar on Liffe dropped $7.10, or 1.4 percent, to close at $507.70 per tonne on Monday.

"We saw one or two thousand tonnes of Pakistani sugar traded, but I don't know if there's more. Indonesian refiners are mostly covered until the second to third quarter. For hipol, I think the trade only involves Brazilian raws," said another dealer in Singapore.

"China is full of sugar. They have given out a small amount of import licences before the Chinese New Year. That's for refined sugar."

Thai high polarisation, or hipol, raw sugar was quoted at premiums of as high as 85 points to New York's March contract versus 75 points last week as dealers jacked up the value to compensate for losses in futures. Bids were at 65 points.

Brazilian raws were at much smaller premiums of 5 to 10 points.

The premiums for the J-spec variety, or low-quality Thai sugar favoured by the Japanese, were offered 10 points higher from last week at 80 points to New York's March contract, which ended down 1.4 percent at 18.90 cents a lb on Monday. The contract touched a 2-year low of 18.31 cents a lb on Dec. 13.

"We heard deals happened this week at 75 points premiums for May to July delivery for the J-spec," said a third dealer, adding that there were no reports of deals for the hipol variety.

WEEK AHEAD

Thai dealers could cut the premiums next week on slow demand, but steady purchases from the Middle East may keep white sugar prices from India and Pakistan at current levels, despite rising global supply.

The International Sugar Organization has raised its forecast for a projected global sugar surplus in 2012/13 to 6.18 million tonnes. That was higher than a previous forecast of 5.86 million, but remained below the 6.99 million estimated for 2011/12.

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Miral Fahmy)