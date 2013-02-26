* J-spec at highest since September at 150 pts premiums

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 Premiums for Thai J-spec raw sugar jumped to their strongest in five months this week, spurred by worries about limited supply, but physical trading slowed to a trickle in Asia ahead of the expiry of front-month New York futures, dealers said on Tuesday.

Declines in New York futures, concerns that Thai sugar output could fall below expectations and talk that some domestic millers were oversold have driven up the premiums for both J-spec and high polarisation raw sugar.

In white sugar, premiums for Indian sweetener were steady compared to last week, Indonesia bought a few cargoes from Thailand, and Bangladesh has floated an international tender to import 12,500 tonnes of refined sugar.

The J-spec, or Thai raw sugar for the Japanese market, stood at premiums of 150 points to the March contract, up from 100 and 120 points last week. The widely-traded high-polarisation, or hipol variety, fetched premiums of up to 100 points, up from 80 to 85 points last week.

"There are inquiries for hipol here and there, but at the moment, everyone is waiting for the Thai value to come down. Now, people are only covering any shorts to South Korea, China or Indonesia," said a dealer in Singapore.

"I guess Thai production is lower than expected, and of course because futures are low, everyone has overshot the premiums. No one is willing to sell. It's like a concerted effort to push the premiums up."

Thailand, the world's second-largest exporter after Brazil, has cut its sugar output forecast for the year to October 2013 to 9.4 million tonnes from 10 million on poor rain. But the figure is in line with traders' estimates of between 9.3 million and 9.5 million tonnes.

March raw sugar futures on ICE Futures U.S. were down 1.3 percent to settle at 18.01 cents per lb on Monday. The contract, which expires on Thursday, plunged two weeks ago to its weakest since August 2010, on ample global supplies.

"J-spec is offered at 150 points, but the bid is more like 85 points. There's a little bit of concern that Thai millers may not be producing more J-spec this year. But I wouldn't be surprised to see deals at 150 points," said another dealer in Singapore.

"We see bids at 60 points for hipol, but I would wait to see what happens after the expiry. I don't see inquires for hi-pol."

Thai white sugar was quoted at premiums of $25 to London's May contract, unchanged from last week. About 29,000 tonnes of Thai whites with 45 ICUMSA were sold recently to an Indonesian food processor, but there were no price details, dealers said.

The lower the ICUMSA level, the greater the degree of whiteness.

Indian white sugar, which competes with Thai sweetener, fetched premiums of $35 to London futures, unchanged from last week. Pakistan white sugar prices were also unchanged at $470 to $485 a tonne.

"We have received a notification that Bangladesh will import sugar, but nothing has been done so far. I think they want sugar with 45 ICUMSA," said a third dealer in Singapore.

WEEK AHEAD

Thai J-spec premiums could rise further if New York futures extend losses after the expiry of the March contract, which will offer a clue to global demand for immediate delivery.

"The supply of J-spec is quite limited this year because Thai producers tend to produce more hipol. There's also some demand from Japan," said a dealer in Bangkok. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Miral Fahmy)