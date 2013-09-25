* Hipol premiums at 100 pts for 2013 delivery

* Thai new crushing season in focus

* Indian white prices firm, but trading slow (Adds TCSC tender)

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Thai raw sugar premiums were unchanged this week as physical trading slowed to a trickle ahead of the new crushing season in October, dealers said on Wednesday.

Trading houses began to offer quotes for next year's delivery, they said.

In the sub-continent, buyers turned their backs on Indian white sugar after sellers lifted the price to offset a recent rebound in the rupee. India may export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in the next season to reduce excess stocks.

Premiums for the widely traded high polarisation, or hipol, Thai raws stood at 100 points to New York's October contract , unchanged from last week. Premiums for shipments in the first quarter of next year were much lower.

"Trading for this year is practically dead. Crushing will start soon in Thailand and the crop looks good. I think we will start getting (new-crop) sugar by December," said a dealer in Singapore.

"Hipol premiums for January to March shipments are 95 points, with bids at 85."

Thailand, the world's second-largest exporter after Brazil, will produce a record 11 million tonnes of sugar in the new season, keeping the global market in a surplus.

State-run Thai Cane and Sugar Corp (TCSC) will tender to sell 182,666 tonnes of raw sugar from the 2013/14 crop next week, and the sweetener will be offered at premiums to New York futures. Results of the tender will offer clues on demand.

Thailand and India may be competing for buyers in the season starting in October, which could see surplus exceeding demand by 4.5 million tonnes, according to the International Sugar Organization.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association has revised up the country's output in the next season to 25 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes after heavy monsoon rains helped boost yields of the unharvested cane crop.

India usually sells white sugar, but the world's largest consumer is also expected to export raws this time around. Indian white sugar with 150 ICUMSA was at $490 a tonne this week, up from $480 last week.

The lower the ICUMSA level, the higher the degree of whiteness.

"Demand is certainly weak. Trading houses will be pressured to sell sugar at cheap prices because of competition from Thailand, which is expecting a record crop," said a dealer, who trades Indian sugar.

"It will be interesting to wait and see how the market moves."

Thai white sugar premiums for this year's delivery fell to $10 from $17 last week because of gains in London's December contract and a lack of demand. Premiums and futures usually move in opposite directions.

WEEK AHEAD, J-SPEC PREMIUMS

Raw sugar for the Japanese market, or J-spec, for prompt delivery was offered at premiums of 120 to 130 points to New York's futures, down from 150 points last week.

Dealers are waiting for the expiry of the October contract next week for clues on demand after prices sank to a three-year low in July on rising output in main producer Brazil. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)