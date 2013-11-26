* Thai Jan-March hipol premiums slip to 75 to 80 pts

* Indian whites offered at $460-$465 per tonne

* NY sugar to test support-technicals (Adds technicals)

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Thai raw sugar for forward shipment has changed hands among trading houses at premiums to New York futures, but Indian sweetener was having trouble finding buyers because of cheaper alternatives, dealers said on Tuesday.

Top consumer India has to sell sugar as supply is forecast to exceed demand in the current crop year. The global market has ignored the delay in crushing caused by a dispute between mills and farmers over cane prices.

"Indian raws are not competitive, and based on the current market level in New York, Brazilian raws are cheaper," said a dealer in Dubai, who trades Indian sugar.

"Indian raws are available at $440 a tonne free on board, while you can buy Brazilian sugar at $390."

India, the world's second-largest producer after Brazil, started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. The country is expected to produce 25 million tonnes in this 2013/14 crop year, higher than demand of 23 million tonnes.

Cheaper raw sugar from Brazil was also putting pressure on Thai sweetener ahead of the crushing season. Rain in Thailand, the world's second-largest exporter, pushed the start of the crushing season to the last week of November, about two weeks later than usual, but traders expect no great disruption.

New York's March sugar fell to an eight-week low of 17.30 cents a lb on Monday due to ample global supply. The contract has dropped more than 11 percent this year.

The International Sugar Organization has raised its forecast slightly for the global sugar surplus in 2013/14 to 4.7 million tonnes from a previous projection of 4.5 million, although that is still well below last season's 10.6 million.

Thai high polarisation or hipol raws for immediate delivery were unchanged at a 15-point premium against New York's March contract. Brazilian raws were much cheaper at 95 points below futures.

January-March Thai hipol was offered at 75 to 80 points to futures, down from as high as 100 points last week because of a lack of activity in those particular months.

"There's some inter-trade activity for raws. I heard May-July hipol has been traded at 86 premiums. Maybe things are picking up, but otherwise the market is not really moving," said a dealer in Singapore.

Thai raw sugar for the Japanese market, or J-spec, for next year's delivery was offered at premiums of 75 to 85 points to New York futures, little changed from last week.

White sugar premiums for this year's shipment were unchanged at $20 a tonne to London futures. Indian white sugar prices were also unchanged at $460 to $465 a tonne free on board.

WEEK AHEAD

Thai sugar premiums could weaken next week, mainly because of stiff competition from Brazil. "Demand is weak and Brazilian raws are also heavily discounted," said another dealer in Singapore.

(Editing by Alan Raybould)