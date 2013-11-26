* Thai Jan-March hipol premiums slip to 75 to 80 pts
* Indian whites offered at $460-$465 per tonne
* NY sugar to test support-technicals
(Adds technicals)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Thai raw sugar for forward
shipment has changed hands among trading houses at premiums to
New York futures, but Indian sweetener was having trouble
finding buyers because of cheaper alternatives, dealers said on
Tuesday.
Top consumer India has to sell sugar as supply is forecast
to exceed demand in the current crop year. The global market has
ignored the delay in crushing caused by a dispute between mills
and farmers over cane prices.
"Indian raws are not competitive, and based on the current
market level in New York, Brazilian raws are cheaper," said a
dealer in Dubai, who trades Indian sugar.
"Indian raws are available at $440 a tonne free on board,
while you can buy Brazilian sugar at $390."
India, the world's second-largest producer after Brazil,
started the new sugar marketing year with carry-forward stocks
of 8.8 million tonnes. The country is expected to produce 25
million tonnes in this 2013/14 crop year, higher than demand of
23 million tonnes.
Cheaper raw sugar from Brazil was also putting pressure on
Thai sweetener ahead of the crushing season. Rain in Thailand,
the world's second-largest exporter, pushed the start of the
crushing season to the last week of November, about two weeks
later than usual, but traders expect no great disruption.
New York's March sugar fell to an eight-week low of
17.30 cents a lb on Monday due to ample global supply. The
contract has dropped more than 11 percent this year.
The International Sugar Organization has raised its forecast
slightly for the global sugar surplus in 2013/14 to 4.7 million
tonnes from a previous projection of 4.5 million, although that
is still well below last season's 10.6 million.
Thai high polarisation or hipol raws for immediate delivery
were unchanged at a 15-point premium against New York's March
contract. Brazilian raws were much cheaper at 95 points
below futures.
January-March Thai hipol was offered at 75 to 80 points to
futures, down from as high as 100 points last week because of a
lack of activity in those particular months.
"There's some inter-trade activity for raws. I heard
May-July hipol has been traded at 86 premiums. Maybe things are
picking up, but otherwise the market is not really moving," said
a dealer in Singapore.
Thai raw sugar for the Japanese market, or J-spec, for next
year's delivery was offered at premiums of 75 to 85 points to
New York futures, little changed from last week.
White sugar premiums for this year's shipment were unchanged
at $20 a tonne to London futures. Indian white sugar
prices were also unchanged at $460 to $465 a tonne free on
board.
WEEK AHEAD
Thai sugar premiums could weaken next week, mainly because
of stiff competition from Brazil. "Demand is weak and Brazilian
raws are also heavily discounted," said another dealer in
Singapore.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)