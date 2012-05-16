* India sugar output to rise 1.6 pct in 2012/13 crop year
* India consumption seen at 23 mln T in next season
* India may see surplus of 2.5 mln T of sugar in 2012/13
By Lewa Pardomuan and Mayank Bhardwaj
SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI May 16 Production of sugar
in top consumer India could rise as much as 1.6 percent to 25.5
million tonnes in the crop year starting in October, while a
domestic surplus could exceed 2 million tonnes even if
consumption grows, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
India, the world's second largest producer of sugar after
Brazil, has freed up exports of the sweetener this year as good
weather aids production at a time the market is awash with
supplies from Brazil and Thailand, keeping global prices near
their weakest in 20 months.
"We should expect fundamentals to rule the markets, which
are not likely to be bullish," said Shashidhar Payannavar,
senior vice president at Agrocorp International Pte Ltd in
Singapore.
India's sugar output was pegged at 25.5 million tonnes in
the next 2012/13 crop year, versus government estimates of 25
million to 25.2 million tonnes in the current season ending
September, a median forecast of 11 dealers and analysts shows.
Producer body the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA)
expects output to be 26 million tonnes in 2011/12, about a
million tonnes higher than government estimates.
India is likely to avoid a drought this year as monsoon
rains needed to irrigate 60 percent of the farmland are forecast
to be average.
In 2009, New York raw sugar futures rocketed to their
highest level in nearly three decades after severe drought
forced India to import about 2 million tonnes in the wake of
exports of 5 million tonnes.
"Cane cultivation is higher in India despite the planting
lagging behind a bit in Maharashtra, and if the monsoon rains
are normal, sugar production will be 26.0 million to 27.0
million tonnes," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay
Sugar Merchants Association, referring to the main producing
state.
"But yes, the monsoon will play a key role."
The poll showed that India's domestic sugar consumption
could rise to 23 million tonnes in the season from 22 million
estimated by the industry in the current crop year, leaving a
surplus of 2.5 million tonnes, without taking into account the
possible carryover stocks.
The government aims for millers to hold around 3 months of
consumption, or around 5.5 million tonnes, and that level would
be maintained at the start of the next crop year even with the
additional exports, the Indian Sugar Mills Association has said.
The excess sugar is likely to be exported to traditional
consumers in the Middle East and parts of Asia.
This year, India could export as much as 4 million tonnes of
sugar, with demand from the Middle East and Bangladesh ahead of
the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in July expected to absorb
some of the surplus.
The global market is expected to have a surplus of 3 million
tonnes in the next crop year starting October, although the
surplus will be less than half the 6.5 million estimated for the
current 2011/12 season, according to the ISO.
But analysts said the market could eventually factor in the
prospect of rising supply and exports from India, where output
is often dictated by cyclical swings.
Lower output and higher prices trigger a rush to plant cane
for the next crop season, leading to a glut every third year and
forcing farmers to switch to other crops after that.
"In general, India's production is stabilising, and much
less subject to the wild swings of the past, which makes exports
more stable," said Tom McNeill, director of Green Pool, a
commodities analyst based in Brisbane.
