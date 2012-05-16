* India sugar output to rise 1.6 pct in 2012/13 crop year

* India consumption seen at 23 mln T in next season

* India may see surplus of 2.5 mln T of sugar in 2012/13

By Lewa Pardomuan and Mayank Bhardwaj

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI May 16 Production of sugar in top consumer India could rise as much as 1.6 percent to 25.5 million tonnes in the crop year starting in October, while a domestic surplus could exceed 2 million tonnes even if consumption grows, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

India, the world's second largest producer of sugar after Brazil, has freed up exports of the sweetener this year as good weather aids production at a time the market is awash with supplies from Brazil and Thailand, keeping global prices near their weakest in 20 months.

"We should expect fundamentals to rule the markets, which are not likely to be bullish," said Shashidhar Payannavar, senior vice president at Agrocorp International Pte Ltd in Singapore.

India's sugar output was pegged at 25.5 million tonnes in the next 2012/13 crop year, versus government estimates of 25 million to 25.2 million tonnes in the current season ending September, a median forecast of 11 dealers and analysts shows.

Producer body the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) expects output to be 26 million tonnes in 2011/12, about a million tonnes higher than government estimates.

India is likely to avoid a drought this year as monsoon rains needed to irrigate 60 percent of the farmland are forecast to be average.

In 2009, New York raw sugar futures rocketed to their highest level in nearly three decades after severe drought forced India to import about 2 million tonnes in the wake of exports of 5 million tonnes.

"Cane cultivation is higher in India despite the planting lagging behind a bit in Maharashtra, and if the monsoon rains are normal, sugar production will be 26.0 million to 27.0 million tonnes," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association, referring to the main producing state.

"But yes, the monsoon will play a key role."

The poll showed that India's domestic sugar consumption could rise to 23 million tonnes in the season from 22 million estimated by the industry in the current crop year, leaving a surplus of 2.5 million tonnes, without taking into account the possible carryover stocks.

The government aims for millers to hold around 3 months of consumption, or around 5.5 million tonnes, and that level would be maintained at the start of the next crop year even with the additional exports, the Indian Sugar Mills Association has said.

The excess sugar is likely to be exported to traditional consumers in the Middle East and parts of Asia.

This year, India could export as much as 4 million tonnes of sugar, with demand from the Middle East and Bangladesh ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in July expected to absorb some of the surplus.

The global market is expected to have a surplus of 3 million tonnes in the next crop year starting October, although the surplus will be less than half the 6.5 million estimated for the current 2011/12 season, according to the ISO.

But analysts said the market could eventually factor in the prospect of rising supply and exports from India, where output is often dictated by cyclical swings.

Lower output and higher prices trigger a rush to plant cane for the next crop season, leading to a glut every third year and forcing farmers to switch to other crops after that.

"In general, India's production is stabilising, and much less subject to the wild swings of the past, which makes exports more stable," said Tom McNeill, director of Green Pool, a commodities analyst based in Brisbane.

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)