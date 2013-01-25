(Repeats story that ran late on Thursday with no changes to
* Global sugar surplus widens to 85 mln T in 2012/13
* Good weather, high prices boost planting, supplies
* NY front-month sugar seen at 19 U.S. cents/lb end-2013
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Jan 24 A third consecutive global
sugar surplus will trim prices by around 3 percent as supply is
forecast to exceed demand by more than 8 million tonnes in the
crop year to September 2013, forcing producers to carry excess
stocks, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Rising output in main consumers such as India and China will
curb imports, and other producing countries are also awash with
sugar after price hikes from 2008 through 2011 boosted planting.
New York futures ended 2012 down 16.3 percent, a second straight
annual loss.
"We start 2013 with a large short position, and it will take
some serious macro risk-on moves to change this," said
Macquarie analyst Kona Haque.
"If we don't get positive macro moves, then we would need
weather scares or bullish ethanol policy changes in Brazil to
encourage new longs. Otherwise, prices will remain depressed as
funds stay short, much like we saw in coffee last year."
The global sugar surplus is estimated at 8.5 million tonnes
in the crop year to September 2013, higher than 4.72 million
forecast in July, according to a median forecast of 12 dealers
and analysts.
The International Sugar Organization forecast a surplus of
6.2 million tonnes in the current year, but other estimates
reached as high as 12.8 million. The global surplus was last in
this range in 2006/07, when it hit 9.607 million tonnes,
according to the ISO.
"With reduced volatility and higher stocks to form a buffer
for volatility, we would expect the funds will find sugar
somewhat less attractive," said Tom McNeill, director of Green
Pool, a commodities analyst in Brisbane.
"That is not to say their participation will fall sharply,
but funds are likely to find other commodities give better
volatility and risk opportunities than sugar."
Front-month New York sugar futures will reach 19 U.S.
cents a pound by the end of 2013, down 2.6 percent from 19.51
cents at the end of 2012, and compared to 18.50 cents at the
close on Wednesday, according to the poll.
The front-month contract rallied to a 30-year peak of around
36 cents in February 2011 after a cyclone hit Australia, the
world's third-largest raw sugar exporter.
"Fundamentally we are neutral on sugar prices although
technically we see upside risks should speculator sentiment
improve," said Standard Chartered analyst Abah Ofon in
Singapore.
"We expect the 18 to 20 U.S. cents/lb to continue to provide
good support for sugar, as this is near the marginal cost of
production for more efficient producers in top producer Brazil,
although this floor is increasingly vulnerable."
The poll forecast NYSE Liffe front-month white sugar futures
at $490 a tonne at the end of 2013, down from $523.70 at
the end of 2012, and compared to $489.60 at the close on
Wednesday.
NEXT SEASON TO EXPERIENCE SURPLUS, NO WEATHER WOES
Output in Brazil's centre-south main producing region is
likely to be the key driver behind the surplus, which may last
through the 2013/14 crop year and reach 5.15 million tonnes in
the next season, according to the poll.
Brazil will see sugar output from the centre-south region
reaching 35.5 million tonnes in the current year before falling
slightly to 35.2 million in 2013/14. This season will see bumper
crops in the United States, Mexico and Central America.
"At present there does not appear to be any structured
reduction in production, and so the market is dependent on
weather influence to curtail the surplus," said Guy Toller,
sugar director at Armajaro.
"But it looks unlikely that there can be a significant
enough weather 'event' to offset the projected surplus. Indeed,
weather looks to be broadly positive for production, with no
major anomalies forecast."
