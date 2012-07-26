* Sugar surplus in 2012/13 seen at median of 4.72 mln T

* Fall is less than expected previously

* ICE raw sugar price seen at 21.90 cents/lb at end-2012

* Liffe white sugar seen at $595/T end-2012

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, July 26 The global sugar surplus remains on target to fall in the 2012/13 season, though declines will be less than previously touted, while adverse weather in several producers may stop prices dropping far below recent levels, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Market participants said in the survey that they are focusing on whether a recent softening in prices will prompt producers to turn more cane into ethanol in the 2012/13 season, as well as the potential impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Some respondents attributed the bigger estimates on the surplus to rising output in the United States, Indonesia and China.

The global sugar surplus is estimated at 4.72 million tonnes in 2012/13 (Oct-Sept), higher than the 3.20 million tonnes forecast in January, but still well below the 7.97 million-tonne-surplus seen in 2011/12, according to a median forecast of 16 dealers and analysts.

"The biggest variable is still how big an influence the price and importance of ethanol will be in deciding whether to allot cane to sugar or ethanol production," said Buster Oxley, managing director of Sugaronline.

Participants are particularly focused on Brazil, the world's top sugar producer and a pioneer in biofuels such as ethanol, which it makes from sugarcane. Ethanol shares about an equal amount of Brazil's fuels market with gasoline.

Front-month New York sugar futures will reach 21.90 U.S. cents a pound at the end of 2012, down from an earlier forecast of 23.90 cents and versus 23.57 cents at the close on Wednesday, according to the poll.

New York futures have regained some strength since tumbling to their weakest in nearly two years at around 18 cents in early June, when speculators ditched contracts on worries the crisis in Europe could spur a global economic meltdown, hurting demand for commodities.

The poll forecast NYSE Liffe front-month white sugar futures at $595 a tonne at the end of 2012, slightly down from an earlier forecast of $600, and compared to $638 at the close on Wednesday.

TROUBLE BREWING

El Nino, typically linked to heavy rainfall and droughts, could spell trouble for sugar cane plantations in Brazil and other South American countries, respondents said.

"Weather risks are beginning to heighten across all the major producers as we potentially move into El Nino, which traditionally tends to be bullish for sugar (prices)," said Kona Haque, senior soft commodities analyst with Macquarie Bank.

Others highlighted No.2 producer India, where much of the country continues to wait for this year's elusive monsoon.

"Bad monsoons in India and excessive rains in Brazil could reduce anticipated global surplus, although, at least for the time being, it is unlikely that the 2012/13 season will become a deficit one," said Sergey Gudoshnikow, senior economist at the International Sugar Organization.

(Additional reporting by David Brough, Michael Taylor, Rene Pastor, Isabella Cota and Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Joseph Radford)