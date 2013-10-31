By Chris Prentice
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 31 At least three U.S. sugar
refiners, including household names Domino Sugar and Imperial
Sugar, are trying to raise this season's prices by as much as a
third in a bid to capture a sudden recovery in global prices
from three-year lows as supplies dwindle.
American Sugar Refining Group's Domino Foods Inc, Louis
Dreyfus Commodities' U.S. sugar unit Imperial Sugar
Co and United Sugars Corp notified their customers of new prices
lists in letters sent earlier this month and seen by Reuters.
With the companies representing more than half of U.S.
refined annual output of about 11 million tonnes - worth about
$7 billion last season - the new prices will set the tone for
ongoing negotiations between sugar companies and their
customers, traders said.
If successful, the move could mark an inflection point for
the depressed U.S. market, the strongest sign yet that the U.S.
government's historic efforts to boost domestic prices by
removing excess inventories have worked.
In a letter dated Oct. 2, Domino listed a price of $33 a
hundredweight, or 33 cents a lb, freight-on-board at their
refineries with immediate effect. Imperial followed with similar
terms on Oct. 9.
That is up to a quarter less than October last year when the
firms had prices of $38.50 and $44.50 per hundredweight,
reflecting the depressed market conditions.
But they are as much as a third higher than last month's
spot prices of $25-$27 for refined beet and cane sugar, industry
sources said. Trading above 21 cents, spot U.S. domestic futures
on ICE Futures U.S. have recovered 17 percent from
July's multi-year lows.
For many major consumers that buy sugar on long-term
contracts, the bulk of this season's needs are already booked.
But the letters mark an effort by U.S. refiners to establish
a floor under prices, potentially ending a years-long bear
market even as the global market remains awash with excess
supplies from Brazil, Thailand and Mexico, traders said.
Renewed optimism in the global market has waned over the
past two weeks, as ICE raw sugar prices have plunged over
9 percent from one-year highs above 20 cents per lb on Oct. 18.
The increases are necessary after margins had eroded to
"dangerous" levels, Brian O'Malley, president and chief
executive officer of Domino Foods Inc, which owns Domino Sugar,
told Reuters.
Weak prices had already triggered contract defaults that
roiled refiners, including Imperial Sugar.
"We're not raising the price to a level that's not warranted
from an economic standpoint," O'Malley said. "Prices are going
up because the supply of sugar is being reduced."
An executive for United Sugars did not respond to calls for
comment, and a Louis Dreyfus spokeswoman declined to comment.
DOMINO EFFECT
Domino, the first of the three to issue its price list for
brands including Domino Sugar, Florida Crystals and C&H Sugar,
is likely to set the industry benchmark, traders said.
"Everyone is assessing the market on a daily basis, but
everyone feels the direction is certainly to a higher number,"
said one U.S. distributor.
Refiners revise their price lists as and when the market
makes a big move, but they were notably quiet as the domestic
market slumped to historic lows this summer, traders said.
United Sugars listed prices for refined beet and cane sugar
at $28 per cwt on a bulk basis, or about 28 cents a lb, in an
Oct. 7 letter to customers.
Traders say that is down significantly from last year's
prices. It is not clear why United Sugars did not fall in line
with its two rivals.
Domino and United Sugars' price lists are for the season to
end-September 2014, while Imperial Sugar did not specify dates.
SUDDEN ABOUT-TURN
The price hikes come after a sudden about-turn of the U.S.
market's fortunes and may stir criticism of the U.S. Agriculture
Department's costly moves this summer to whittle down excess
supplies and bolster domestic sugar prices.
"It's clear the combination of actions by USDA, the
forfeitures, and the Mexican decision to export sugar to the
world market have tightened the outlook considerably," said Tom
Earley, a food policy consultant with Agralytica in Virginia.
He consults for the Sweetener Users Association, which has
opposed the government's intervention this summer.
Numerous government efforts and two waves of forfeitures of
sugar used as collateral for government-backed loans by U.S.
sugar processors are the major reasons for lower inventories.
Perhaps most notably, United Sugars' letter came just days
after American Crystal Sugar Co, one of the
cooperatives it markets for, defaulted on about half of its
loans and offloaded $46.6 million worth of sugar.
Further, the three firms together bought at favorable terms
two-thirds of the 184,000 tonnes of material that the U.S.
government auctioned off at an $85-million loss, though the
program was less costly than the U.S. government's fledgling
"sugar-for-ethanol" program.
Altogether, the brightening outlook remains tenuous. A
global price recovery is stalling, and imports from Mexico loom
without barrier to the otherwise protected U.S. market.
"Even though they have these price lists, there's some
resistance from the customers because there's still a lot of
sugar out there," said a U.S. broker.