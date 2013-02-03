DUBAI Feb 3 ICE benchmark raw sugar futures
prices are likely to move in a range between 14 and 20 cents per
lb for the coming year, Mike Gorrell, head of the Imperial Sugar
Company, a unit of Louis Dreyfus Commodities, said on Sunday.
ICE front-month raw sugar settled up 0.11 cent at
18.89 cents a lb on Friday. That was well above the
more-than-two-year low of 18.06 cents a lb touched on Jan. 23.
Gorrell gave the forecast in a keynote speech at the Feb.
2-5 Kingsman Dubai sugar conference, which gathered more than
600 sugar trade leaders from around the world.
(Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)