* Rising incomes, population to boost sugar demand
* Technological advances can boost yields
LONDON Oct 16 Global sugar output will struggle
to keep pace with rising consumption over the next decade unless
yields rise and more land is allocated to grow sugar in Brazil,
a senior analyst said on Tuesday.
"It will be a challenge for the global sugar industry to
meet the consumption increases we will see over the next
decade," Stefan Uhlenbrock, a senior soft commodities analyst
with F.O. Licht, told Reuters.
Global sugar output in 2012/13 is expected to equal last
year's record level and stand at 177.1 million tonnes, F.O.
Licht said earlier this month.
It said that while cane sugar output was seen continuing its
upward trend and adding 2.3 million tonnes to reach a record
139.9 million tonnes, beet sugar production was seen falling by
the same amount to 37.1 million tonnes.
Global consumption is expected to rise steadily at roughly 2
percent a year to around 200 million tonnes by 2021/22,
according to Licht.
Rising incomes and population will lead to increased sugar
demand.
Uhlenbrock said that Brazil, the world's top sugar producer,
was the only sugar origin with the potential to add big swathes
of land to grow sugar, depending on price trends, while
technological advances would be key to boosting yields.
Uhlenbrock was speaking on the sidelines of Licht's one-day
Sugar Trade Outlook conference, part of London Sugar Week, which
gathers hundreds of traders from around the world.
(Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Anthony Barker)