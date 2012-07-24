A worker shifts a sack of sugar at a godown inside a sugar factory at Sanyan village in Gujarat April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in sugar refiners rise as domestic sugar futures extend gains, helped by higher demand and by concerns poor rainfall in cane-growing areas could trim next year's production.

The key August contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has so far risen 18.8 percent from the start of June.

Almost all key sugar producing regions in the country have received over 32 percent less rainfall since the beginning of the monsoons on June 1.

Late monsoon rains over the two main cane-growing areas in India may reduce the 2012/13 output by some 19 percent, but the overall crop is likely to see a surplus due to increased output from another region, according to officials.

Balrampur Chini (BACH.NS) rallies 4.2 percent after gaining more than 25.1 percent since the start of June. Bajaj Hindusthan (BJHN.NS) adds 2 percent, after gaining 33.3 percent in the same period.