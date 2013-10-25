LONDON Oct 25 Dubai's Al Khaleej sugar refinery, one of the world's largest, has bought 100,000 tonnes of raw sugar from India, a refinery source said on Friday.

"We have bought 100,000 tonnes of raws from India," the source said, adding that the price was "approximately 20 U.S. dollars per metric tonne lower than CFR Brazilian parity." (Reporting by David Brough; editing by Jason Neely)