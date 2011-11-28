* Falling local currency vs dollar to boost margins

* Sugar prices in dollar seen lower due to surplus

* Group's sugar, ethanol output to grow in 2012/13

SAO PAULO, Nov 28 The decline of the Brazilian currency against the dollar should improve sugar prices in local terms and therefore profit margins, an executive at sugar and ethanol producer Sao Martinho (SMTO3.SA) said on Monday.

The Brazilian real BRBY dipped about 17 percent in the last quarter, and economists do not expect it to return to the stronger levels reached earlier this year. After touching its highest mark in 12 years in July, at around 1.54 to the dollar, it is now traded around 1.85 to the dollar.

"In reais, we expect higher sugar prices (in 2012)," said Sao Martinho's Chief Financial Officer Joao Carvalho do Val, on the sidelines of an event.

Leading sugar analysts see sugar prices in dollar falling from current levels, which are already close to their lowest in 5-1/2 months amid expectations for a big surplus over the next 12 months. Worries over the uncertain global economy has also pressured sugar prices lower. The first-month contract SBc1 is currently trading at around 23.3 cents per lb.

But a weaker real would help offset that downward trend and would raise mills' profits when they turn their dollar-linked income from exports into the local currency.

Sao Martinho has already hedged 230,000 tonnes of sugar from the next crop on futures markets at a level of 25.5 cents per lb. The volume is about twice what it had a year ago, said investor relations manager, Felipe Vicchiato.

RISING OUTPUT

Sao Martinho expects its cane crush to rise by 13 percent in 2012/13 (April-March) from the current season, in which it posted its first decline in more than a decade.

The company sees its cane crush at 12.1 million tonnes, up from 10.7 million tonnes in 2011/12, while sugar output should reach 860,000 tonnes, up 12 percent from the current season.

Ethanol output is forecast at 468 million liters, up 28 percent, but it could rise further at the expense of sugar if returns are higher than those from sugar sales, Vicchiato said. (Reporting by Inae Riveras)