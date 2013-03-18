Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in sugar companies gain on hopes the government will remove a requirement that they sell a portion of their sugar output to the government at reduced prices, while also easing some of the restrictions on the sector.
The cabinet is expected to meet later in the day to discuss a food security bill, leading to market speculation that measures on the sugar sector would also be discussed.
Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd (BJHN.NS) gains 1.8 percent, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (SRES.NS) is up 1.7 percent, while Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BACH.NS) rises 0.2 percent.
The stocks gain despite a 0.8percent fall in the Nifty.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.