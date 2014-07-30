NEW YORK, July 30 A Connecticut lawmaker on
Wednesday will launch the first national effort in years to tax
soda drinks, the latest bid by regulators and politicians to
stem rising obesity and diabetes rates by curbing the
consumption of sugary drinks.
While former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg's
controversial effort to limit cola size was struck down by a
court earlier this year, other cities such as San Francisco have
taken up the cause, emboldening critics and causing growing
concern among beverage makers.
Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut is
under no illusion about the chances that her Sugar-Sweetened
Beverages Tax Act will become law. She does not even expect the
measure to come to a vote.
But she wants to bring the debate to Washington for the
first time in years, hoping it might help galvanize local
efforts to levy taxes on sweetened beverages.
"We have a serious health problem. It is in part related to
the consumption of sugar and added sugars and sugary beverages.
Therefore we need to move to do something to avert this crisis,"
DeLauro told Reuters on Tuesday.
DeLauro's legislation would levy a one-cent tax on
manufacturers for every teaspoon of sugar in most beverages. The
law, which would exempt drinks such as milk and 100 percent
fruit juices, targets beverages with significant amounts of
added sugars. That would translate into a tax of about 15 cents
on a 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola, according to a spokeswoman
for DeLauro.
The legislation would be the first discussion about a
national soda tax since a proposal to link a similar tax to the
Affordable Care Act in 2009, and the most significant national
response to a local groundswell to curb consumption.
Bloomberg's effort was struck down by the state's highest
court last month. San Francisco and Berkeley will hold ballet
measures to introduce soda taxes in November, following attempts
to introduce levies from Maine to Hawaii.
Each attempt has failed so far, and proponents blame a
well-funded and well-organized industry they say shifted the
debate to a question of government overreach.
The American Beverage Association, whose members include
Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc, is funding a local
activist organization called Stop Unfair Taxes - Coalition for
an Affordable City, which has said the initiative will drive up
food and beverage prices.
Proponents of the taxes say the industry is very adept at
shifting the argument and questioning the links between the
consumption of sugary drinks and health issues.
For the ABA, it is a cause worth fighting. A soda tax that
took effect in Mexico in January has already cut consumption and
hurt profits. Mexican coke bottler Femsa reported last week that
sales of fizzy drinks slumped because if the tax.
"It's our responsibility as a trade association to the
defend the industry against discriminatory proposals when they
are introduced," said Christopher Gindlesperger, ABA spokesman.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice. Editing by Andre Grenon)