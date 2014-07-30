(Updates to say DeLauro has introduced bill, add ABA comment on
measure; fixes typo in paragraph 8)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK, July 30 A Connecticut lawmaker on
Wednesday launched the first national effort in years to tax
soda drinks, the latest bid by regulators and politicians to
stem rising obesity and diabetes rates by curbing the
consumption of sugary drinks.
While former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg's
controversial effort to limit cola size was struck down by a
court earlier this year, other cities such as San Francisco have
taken up the cause, emboldening critics and causing growing
concern among beverage makers.
Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut is
under no illusion about the chances that her Sugar-Sweetened
Beverages Tax Act will become law. She does not even expect the
bill to come to a vote.
But she wants to bring the debate to Washington for the
first time in years, hoping it might help galvanize local
efforts to levy similar taxes.
"We have a serious health problem. It is in part related to
the consumption of sugar and added sugars and sugary beverages.
Therefore we need to move to do something to avert this crisis,"
DeLauro told Reuters on Tuesday.
DeLauro's legislation would levy a one-cent tax on
manufacturers for every teaspoon of sugar in beverages. The law,
which would exempt drinks such as milk and 100 percent fruit
juices, targets drinks with significant amounts of added sugars.
That would translate into a tax of about 15 cents on a 20-ounce
bottle of Coca-Cola, according to a spokeswoman for DeLauro.
The move marks the first discussion about a national soda
tax since a proposal to link one to the Affordable Care Act in
2009, and the most significant national response to a local
groundswell to curb consumption.
Bloomberg's effort was struck down by the state's highest
court last month. San Francisco and Berkeley will hold ballot
measures to introduce soda taxes in November, following attempts
to introduce levies from Maine to Hawaii.
All have failed. Proponents blame a well-funded and
well-organized industry they say has shifted the debate to a
question of government overreach.
The American Beverage Association, whose members include
Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc, is funding a local
activist organization called Stop Unfair Taxes - Coalition for
an Affordable City, which has said the initiative will drive up
consumer prices.
Tax proponents say the industry is adept at questioning the
links between the consumption of sugary drinks and health
issues.
For the ABA, it is a cause worth fighting. A soda tax that
took effect in Mexico in January has already cut consumption and
hurt profits. Mexican coke bottler Femsa reported last week that
sales of fizzy drinks slumped because of the tax.
"The soda tax is an old idea that has gotten no traction in
federal government, states and cities across the U.S. People
don't support taxes and bans on common grocery items, like soft
drinks," ABA spokesman Christopher Gindlesperger, noting the
group supports industry measures to address complex health
issues.
(Editing by Andre Grenon and Andrew Hay)