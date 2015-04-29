LONDON, April 29 French sugar maker Tereos has agreed to buy sugar distributor Napier Brown Sugar Ltd, a unit of Real Good Food, for 34 million pounds ($52.27 million) plus working capital in cash on completion of the sale, Real Good Food said in a statement on Wednesday.

A general meeting of shareholders is due to approve the sale on May 14. ($1 = 0.6505 pounds) (Reporting by David Brough; Additional reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide; Editing by Louise Heavens)