* Steady demand for containerised sugar before Ramadan

* Brazil, Thai sugar compete for Indonesian market

By David Brough

LONDON, April 19 Physical buying of sugar has picked up since the futures market hit a six-week low of 14 cents a lb last week, with a strong whites premium spurring refinery demand.

Traders referred to talk of increased enquiries from China, Indonesia and Bangladesh.

Raw sugar on ICE hit 14.00 cents a lb last Wednesday, the lowest since Feb. 29, before staging a sharp recovery, fuelled by a resurgence of physical demand and expectations of tightening market fundamentals.

"14 cents a lb is a key level where we seem to be attracting offtake," a senior analyst with a trade house said. He cited fresh purchases of Brazilian sugar with destinations including China, Indonesia, Bangladesh and a Middle Eastern refinery.

"The simple fact is that China's crop has been dire," the analyst said, referring to an estimate that the recent harvest was 8.8 million tonnes. That is well below Chinese annual sugar consumption of more than 15 million tonnes.

China is the world's top sugar buyer.

Raw sugar futures hit a 2-1/2-week high of 15.54 cents a lb on Monday. Futures were down 0.2 cent, or 1.3 percent, to 15.15 cents a lb on Tuesday.

Traders referred to reports of continued strength in Chinese demand for white sugar, much of which is believed to be smuggled into the country from Myanmar, underpinning the whites premium.

Dealers said a strong whites-over-raws premium of around $105 per tonne this week, representing a comfortable refining margin, would spur demand for raw sugar for tolling operations.

Tolling, typically done by coastal refineries, means importing raw sugar, processing it and re-exporting the refined sweetener.

Tight Thai sugar supplies are boosting opportunities for sales of Brazilian raw sugar to Indonesia, European trade sources said.

May shipment of very high quality prompt centre-south Brazilian raw sugar was quoted at a discount of 8 points to New York May futures, compared with a premium of 139 points over May futures for high quality Thai sugar.

After stripping out freight and duty differentials, Brazilian and Thai sugar are similarly priced for the Indonesian market.

Dealers also spoke of steady physical demand for Brazilian 150-ICUMSA (medium quality) containerised white sugar, quoted at May futures plus $77-80 per tonne, in the run-up to Ramadan, the holy Muslim month of fasting.

Ramadan starts in early June and will run for 30 days. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Susan Fenton)