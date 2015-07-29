* Drought regions will see drop in sugar output-ISO
* Sugar market to have first deficit in 6 years-Reuters poll
* Deficits may be larger than initially thought
* Graphic on El Nino link.reuters.com/fev86v
By David Brough
LONDON, July 29 An El Nino weather pattern
damaging sugar crops may mean global demand will outstrip
production to a greater extent than expected in the upcoming
season, hastening a rebound in prices from a 6-1/2 year low hit
last month.
Drought has already begun to threaten production in number
two exporter Thailand and top consumer India as weather bureaux
confirm the return of the phenomenon which can lead to scorching
weather across Asia and heavy rains and floods in South America.
"The current drought (in Thailand) is more severe than last
year's and recent reports indicate some cane has been lost in
badly affected areas in the north-east," Tom McNeill, director
of analyst Green Pool, said.
"As such Thailand's 2015/16 cane crop is likely to be less
than last season's with the extent of the downgrade dependent on
how long the dry conditions continue."
A global glut of the sweetener has driven prices down
from a peak of 36.08 cents a lb in February 2011 to a 6-1/2 year
low of 11.10 cents last month but stocks may now finally begin
to erode as El Nino cuts production.
The sugar market is forecast to have its first global supply
deficit in six years in 2015/16, according to a Reuters poll
issued last week, but stocks of sugar mean there may be only a
meagre recovery in prices next year.
"El Nino leads to supply changes, which leads to stock
drawdown," said James Kirkup, head of sugar brokerage at ABN
AMRO in London. "We need to lose some of the stock and then
we'll start seeing a price response."
The combination of low prices and erratic weather is making
agricultural commodities such as sugar an attractive bet for
investment funds in countries such as China at a time when many
other markets are losing ground.
In India, lower rainfall due to El Nino has hit production
in the top sugar producing western state of Maharashtra. The
state's output in the 2015/16 year starting Oct. 1, could drop
7.6 percent to 9.7 million tonnes, according to the Indian Sugar
Mills Association.
"Rainfall in August is crucial in determining cane yields in
Maharashtra. Cane is a sturdy crop. It can recover if it gets
goods rains in the next few weeks," said Ashok Jain, president
of the Bombay Sugar Merchants' Association.
The real uncertainty will be the level of intensity of El
Nino in sugar growing regions around the world in the coming
weeks and months.
"We do know that in the regions where there will be drought,
there will be a drop (in sugar output)," Jose Orive, executive
director of the International Sugar Organization (ISO), told
Reuters in an interview, referring mostly to Asian sugar growing
origins.
In Brazil, the top producer and exporter, the threat comes
from wetter-than-normal weather in the centre-south.
"Our primary concern for the 2015/16 harvest (in
centre-south Brazil) is for sugar content," McNeill said, adding
unseasonably wet weather in July would reduce the amount of
sugar which can be retrieved from a tonne of cane.
Analysts said a reduction in global sugar output due to El
Nino could mean that the deficit currently forecast to occur in
2015/16 may be larger than initially thought.
"If El Nino gets worse and really impacts these countries,
the deficit will be even higher," Claudiu Covrig, senior
agricultural analyst with Platts, said.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio in Singapore and
Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; editing by Philippa Fletcher)