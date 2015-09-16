* ICE declines comment on possible containerised contract
* Consultants proposed cash-settled EU contract to exchanges
By David Brough
LONDON, Sept 16 A small white sugar delivery
tonnage against an ICE futures expiry this week has highlighted
a need for new derivatives contracts to better reflect market
conditions, brokers and traders said on Wednesday.
A number of proposals are under consideration because the
trade in white sugar is increasingly containerised, rather than
shipped in bags, and containerised trade is not represented in
current futures trading.
"The present system is unsatisfactory," said a senior
European sugar trade analyst.
"The bagged cargoes represent only a small proportion of
world trade."
A total of 2,289 lots (114,450 tonnes) were delivered
against the October white sugar futures expiry on
Tuesday, the ICE exchange said on Wednesday.
The delivery was the smallest against the white sugar
contract since March and worth just over $40 million, based on
Tuesday's closing prices.
Traders said there was talk that ICE was in the process of
approving rules governing a planned global containerised white
sugar futures contract based on physical delivery.
A spokeswoman for ICE declined to comment.
"There is very strong interest to have risk management
control in the market," a sugar industry consultant said.
One trader estimated that 80 percent of the global white
sugar trade is now containerised.
Moves to create a containerised contract have proceeded
slowly because of the challenge of creating a satisfactory
regulatory framework and the complexity of creating effective
rules for containerised deliveries, trade sources said.
Separately, trade consultants have proposed a cash-settled
global containerised white sugar contract which could trade
alongside a cash-settled intra-EU white sugar contract.
The dismantling of production quotas in 2017 could see the
EU emerge as a major white sugar exporter, heightening interest
in internal prices which can differ significantly from world
market values.
"Simply to have an EU container market would not work, but
we have done some work on appropriate benchmarks for broader
container markets," Roger Bradshaw, a senior European sugar
consultant, said.
"We have discussed the platform with interested exchanges.
We are still awaiting their agreement to progress to the next
level to commercialise this, given the very positive support
from producers, growers, end users, refiners and trade houses."
Bradshaw did not identify the exchanges that had been
approached.
Another European trader said a draft proposal had also been
submitted to some exchanges calling for a deliverable intra-EU
white sugar futures contract.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)