Even moderate drinking linked to changes in brain structure, study finds
LONDON, June 6 Drinking even moderate amounts of alcohol is linked to changes in brain structure and an increased risk of worsening brain function, scientists said on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO Aug 9 Brazil's 2012/13 sugar output was forecast to rise 8.4 percent from last season to 38.99 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry's crop supply agency Conab said Thursday.
In its second forecast of Brazil's cane crop, the agency said the country's total cane output would rise 6.5 percent to 596.6 million tonnes. (Reporting by Reese Ewing)
LONDON, June 6 Drinking even moderate amounts of alcohol is linked to changes in brain structure and an increased risk of worsening brain function, scientists said on Tuesday.
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)