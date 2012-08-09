SAO PAULO Aug 9 Brazil's 2012/13 sugar output was forecast to rise 8.4 percent from last season to 38.99 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry's crop supply agency Conab said Thursday.

In its second forecast of Brazil's cane crop, the agency said the country's total cane output would rise 6.5 percent to 596.6 million tonnes. (Reporting by Reese Ewing)