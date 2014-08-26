MEXICO CITY Aug 26 Mexico's Economy Ministry
said on Tuesday a preliminary decision by the United States to
impose anti-subsidy import duties on Mexican sugar was a setback
in trade relations between the neighbors and pledged to fight
the decision.
The Mexican ministry said the government would continue to
defend its rights and exhaust the legal options to protect
Mexico's interests under the aegis of the North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the World Trade Organisation.
The U.S. Commerce Department said earlier it would impose
duties on Mexican sugar imports as high as 17.01 percent.
The preliminary step to slap duties on sugar imports from
Mexico, which could still be overturned, is backed by U.S. sugar
industry complaints of unfair competition from subsidized
sweeteners in the industry's first trade case in decades.
Mexico denies that it subsidizes the industry.
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)