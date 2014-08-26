WASHINGTON Aug 26 The United States is set to slap import duties of up to 17.01 percent on the price of Mexican sugar after a preliminary decision on Tuesday, a source close to the case said.

The U.S. Department of Commerce set an anti-subsidy duty rate of 2.99 percent for private sector producer Tala, owned by Grupo Azucarero Mexico, 17.01 percent for state-owned mills and an "all others" rate of 14.87 percent, the source said. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)