BRIEF-Weebit Nano remains on track to meet 40nm target by end of 2017
* Company remains on track to achieve 40nm working cells by end of calendar year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 29 Dawning Information Industry Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 178.35 million yuan ($28.67 million) in technology investment firm for 29 percent stake

($1 = 6.2217 Chinese yuan renminbi)
April 27 U.S. software company Cloudera Inc raised $225 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, a source familiar with the situation said, giving the company a market valuation of about $1.9 billion, a steep fall from the $4.1 billion it was once valued at in the private market.