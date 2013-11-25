LONDON Nov 25 Tommy Suharto, the youngest son
of Indonesia's late president, on Monday denied allegations that
he received bribes from British aerospace group Rolls-Royce
in return for recommending their engines to Indonesian
airline Garuda.
Rolls-Royce, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft
engines, was last year ordered by Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) to hand over details of possible bribery and corruption in
China, Indonesia and other overseas markets and conduct an
internal inquiry into the claims.
Late last year British newspapers reported allegations from
a former Rolls-Royce employee that Suharto had received $20
million and a Rolls-Royce car to persuade Garuda to order
Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines in 1990.
In a letter sent to SFO director David Green on Monday, Elza
Syarief, lawyers for Tommy Suharto, said "categorically ... he
(Suharto) did not, and has never, received monies or a car from
Rolls-Royce and nor did he recommend their engines to Garuda, as
alleged".
"These accusations are false and have arisen, it appears,
via internet comments posted by an ex-employee, not through any
formal source," the letter added.
The law firm also said the SFO had not contacted
Rolls-Royce, Garuda or Suharto and that there was no legal case
or investigation underway or pending in relation to the
allegations.
A Rolls-Royce spokesman was not immediately available for
comment when contacted by Reuters.
An SFO spokeswoman declined to comment on the letter.
Earlier this year Rolls-Royce appointed lawyer David Gold to
lead a review of its compliance procedures after the allegations
emerged.