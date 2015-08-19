(Adds Coke quote and additional background)
By Anjali Athavaley and Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 19 Suja Life LLC said on Wednesday that it
had sold minority stakes to Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
merchant banking division and to Coca-Cola Co, which will
distribute its organic juices and smoothies.
Details of the investments were not disclosed. Reuters
reported earlier this month that Coca-Cola was nearing a deal to
acquire a minority stake in Suja, valuing the company at about
$300 million.
The deal illustrates Coca-Cola's determination to get into
fast-growing beverage categories amid sluggishness in its soft
drinks business in recent years, especially in the U.S. market.
Coke said in a statement that its investment would expand
its portfolio to "meet people's varying beverage needs."
It also would better position the Atlanta-based company to
compete against PepsiCo Inc's Naked Juice brands.
Last year, Coca-Cola said it was buying a 16.7 percent stake
in energy drink maker Monster Beverage Corp.
It also invested in Honest Tea and Zico Coconut Water,
eventually acquiring both companies.
Suja, which was founded in 2012 by four entrepreneurs, makes
juices and smoothies under cold pressure to kill harmful
bacteria and preserve nutrients and taste.
Investors in the San Diego-based company include Alliance
Consumer Growth Partners and Evolution Media Partners, as well
as actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto and Sofia Vergara.
Piper Jaffray & Co advised Suja, and Giannuzzi Group
LLP was its legal counsel.
