Oct 14 African markets are gradually opening to
Islamic finance, buoyed by governments' debut sales of sovereign
sukuk (Islamic bonds) and legislative efforts to make the sector
more attractive for companies across the region.
Despite the strong growth of Islamic finance in its core
markets, the Middle East and southeast Asia, the industry has
lagged in Africa, which is home to one in four of the world's
Muslims. This year, however, a string of transactions is helping
to broaden the sector.
Governments across the continent are using sukuk as a way to
attract cash-rich Islamic investors, with South Africa making a
$500 million issue in September and Senegal raising 100 billion
CFA francs ($208 million) in June.
The Tunisian government could soon follow with a
dollar-denominated deal that it hopes to place by year-end;
Kenya is considering a sukuk issue.
Nigeria's Osun State made a small local-currency sukuk issue
last year and Gambia has been issuing short-term Islamic paper
in its own currency for years, but the region's booming
dollar-denominated bond market could hold the greatest promise.
The eurobond market in sub-Saharan Africa saw a record $14
billion in issuance last year and the figure is $10 billion so
far this year, said Megan McDonald, global head of debt primary
markets at South Africa's Standard Bank.
Eventually, 15 percent to 20 percent of such issues could be
sukuk, as the market will develop over the next two to three
years, said McDonald, whose bank was joint lead manager of South
Africa's debut sukuk issue.
"We do expect to see others, firstly government-linked
institutions in South Africa such as Transnet, Eskom and SANRAL,
which the Treasury is hoping can tap the market."
South Africa attracted $2.2 billion in orders for its sukuk
and has not ruled out tapping the market again, and interest in
making issues is also coming from other state and national
governments, McDonald said.
"The Treasury is open to coming back to the market. The
sukuk programme is set up in such a way they can do that."
LEGISLATION
Islamic finance follows religious principles including a ban
on interest and gambling; to obey these rules, contracts often
attract double or even triple tax duties as they require
multiple transfers of underlying assets.
South Africa spent over two years preparing its sukuk issue,
mainly to secure legislative requirements for the deal,
Lawmakers are now studying tax treatment to facilitate corporate
issuance, efforts being mirrored elsewhere on the continent.
Countries studying tax treatment for sukuk include Morocco,
Egypt, Tunisia, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa, said Qudeer
Latif, Dubai-based partner and global head of Islamic finance at
law firm Clifford Chance.
"Certain jurisdictions have either passed or are in the
process of passing new laws. Morocco is a good example of this."
Such legislation is prompting new entrants into Islamic
finance, including two of Morocco's biggest banks, BMCE
and BCP, which plan to launch Islamic
subsidiaries.
At present, there are only 38 Islamic finance institutions
on the entire continent, an August working paper from the
International Monetary Fund showed.
Multilateral lenders are taking note, such as the
Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) which is
helping finance infrastructure projects in the region. This
month, the IDB extended a small sharia-compliant tranche as part
of a much larger financing package for a $2.6 billion power
project in Morocco, the first cross-border financing of this
type in the country.
The tranche was strategically important for the IDB as it
showed Islamic finance can be used as a funding source for other
African infrastructure deals, said Latif, whose firm advised on
the transaction.
The Islamic tranche used an innovative structure which
combined an istisna arrangement with a wakala structure,
Clifford Chance said. Under istisna, a price is paid for goods
that are subsequently manufactured and delivered on a stipulated
date; the format is seen as suited for infrastructure and
project financing. Wakala is a common sukuk structure in which
an agent manages the assets underlying the issue.
The private sector arm of the IDB is also increasing its
activities in Africa, helping to set up new sharia-compliant
banks, leasing companies and insurance firms.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)