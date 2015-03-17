By Tom Miles
| GENEVA, March 17
GENEVA, March 17 Nigeria and Ivory Coast are
looking to emulate Senegal's successful move into the market for
Islamic bonds, the head of the Islamic Corporation for the
Development of the Private Sector (ICD) told Reuters.
Despite strong growth in the Middle East and Southeast Asia,
Islamic finance has lagged in Africa, home to a quarter of the
world's Muslims, presenting an opportunity for ICD, the private
sector arm of the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank
.
It helped arrange Senegal's debut 100 billion CFA francs
($208 million) Islamic bond, also known as sukuk, last June.
"We are actually exploring with Nigeria and Ivory Coast,"
said Khaled Al-Aboodi, chief executive of ICD, speaking on the
sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum in Geneva.
Nigeria, which has the largest Muslim population in
sub-Saharan Africa, is trying to establish itself as the African
hub for Islamic finance. Senegal, meanwhile, is discussing
another sukuk.
"The issuance by Senegal has opened up the whole region. We
will ... hopefully support at least two countries in 2015 to
issue a sukuk," said Al-Aboodi.
Nigeria's neighbour Niger has signed up for a sukuk
programme worth 150 billion CFA francs ($260 million), although
the timing has yet to be determined.
"Our preference and I think the government's intention is to
try to do this before the end of the year," Al-Aboodi said,
adding that the tenor depended on its structure and investor
appetite.
Niger's sukuk may broaden the market further as it is a
project-financing format known as istisna, whereas Senegal used
a sale-and-lease-back structure known as ijara.
More sovereign sukuk could encourage companies to use
Islamic finance too, Al-Aboodi said, although only deals of $200
million or more were economically viable. South Africa also
issued a sovereign sukuk last year, a $500 million, five-year
bond.
ICD is planning its own sukuk this year as part of its $1.2
billion borrowing programme and is obtaining a second credit
rating after Fitch Ratings gave it an AA rating in November.
"We will be announcing our MTN (medium-term notes) programme
for this, because we want to issue not just one time, because we
will have to come back again to the market."
ICD is expanding in Africa via its Tamweel Africa Holdings
subsidiary, which has stakes in Islamic banks in Senegal, Niger,
Guinea and Mauritania, and plans to set up new banks elsewhere.
"The board approved to expand to Mali and Benin, so we are
working now to go and establish this, and Ivory Coast may be
coming as well," Al-Aboodi said.
Another avenue of expansion is a partnership with
Cairo-based African Export-Import Bank, which could
provide financing guarantees to Islamic banks and support new
sectors like renewable energy, he said.
ICD also plans to set up a small- and medium-sized
enterprise investment fund and a regional leasing company.
Al-Aboodi said it is also trying to expand its footprint
with deals in Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad, but didn't specify
what kind of deals, and may broaden out into south and eastern
Africa.
(Additional reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Susan
Fenton)