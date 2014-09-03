Sept 3 Malaysia's Bank Muamalat and
Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME) will develop
Islamic private banking services in the southeast Asian country
to widen the banks' business lines.
BLME, Britain's largest Islamic bank, is aiming to diversify
its revenue streams with a focus on its corporate banking and
wealth management divisions, while Bank Muamalat's has limited
private banking products.
Under the agreement, BLME will help develop sharia-compliant
banking products for the Malaysian market aimed at high net
worth individuals, the bank said in a statement late on Tuesday.
"With wealth management continuing to be a strategic
priority for BLME, this partnership was the natural next step,"
said chief executive Humphrey Percy.
Bank Muamalat, owned by sovereign fund Khazanah and
auto-to-property conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd, said the
Islamic private banking platform could be ready within a year.
The agreement marks the firs foray in Asia for BLME,
although a bank spokeswoman said there were no plans to apply
for a banking license in Malaysia.
BLME opened a Dubai representative office in the third
quarter of last year and listed its shares on Nasdaq Dubai in
October. Last month, the bank said it was aiming to pay its
first dividend in early 2016.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Matt Driskill)