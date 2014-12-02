* Britain, Luxembourg, HK among new issuers this year
* Next year momentum swinging to emerging mkt issuers
* Tunisia, Kenya among those considering sukuk
* Drop in oil price may prompt new Gulf issues
By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Dec 2 This year's rush by top-rated
non-Muslim countries to tap the burgeoning Islamic finance
market may not be repeated next year but a new crop of sovereign
entrants, mostly from emerging markets, is waiting around the
corner.
The United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Luxembourg - all ranked at
least AA by rating agencies - issued sharia-compliant financial
instruments, or sukuk, for the first time in 2014. They gave a
huge boost to a market which was once just seen as a funding
tool for borrowers from the Gulf and Muslim countries in
southeast Asia.
Senegal and South Africa also debuted on sukuk markets,
lifting the total number of sovereign issuers to 19 so far,
compared to 16 in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"By all accounts, 2014 was an exceptional and unique year in
terms of the quality and the number of sovereigns coming to
access the market," said Mohammed Dawood, HSBC's Head of Sukuk
Financing.
Sukuk - Islamic bonds based on religious guidelines such as
bans on interest and monetary speculation - have gone mainstream
over the years, as borrowers around the world, including global
banks Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Mitsubishi-UFG
have sought to tap the Middle East's huge cash pool.
The first three quarters of 2014 saw $99.3 billion worth of
sukuk issuance, a quarter higher than last year's levels, data
compiled by Thomson Reuters (TR) shows. Sovereigns and
government-related entities accounted for $76.7 billion,
compared to $84.7 billion for the whole of 2013, according to
TR.
This was before deals from Turkey, Pakistan, Bahraini
sovereign fund Mumtalakat, and World Bank-linked International
Finance Facility for Immunisation (IFFIm).
The sukuk record was in 2012 when $137.1 billion was raised,
while issuance dropped to $116.9 billion in 2013 as the prospect
of a U.S. monetary policy shift sent shudders through debt
markets.
The market boomed through the easy-money years of record
high energy prices, but oil's drop to $70 a barrel from $110 in
early 2014 could also prompt a leg-up if it induces governments
and state-run firms to return to markets to cover funding needs.
"Lower oil prices may mean that some sovereigns in the Gulf
... could look at re-entering the market in 2015 or 2016,"
Dawood of HSBC said.
EMERGING SOVEREIGNS
Demand for sukuk is expected to stay solid because Islamic
banks, unlike conventional peers, are barred from
interest-bearing securities, and higher regulatory capital
requirements have put them on the look-out for high-grade
shariah-compliant assets.
That was reflected in huge demand for recent deals, with $1
billion sukuk issues from Hong Kong and Turkey subscribed four
and 3.5 times respectively. Even junk-rated Pakistan saw order
books more than double the planned issuance amount.
But top-notch entities such as Luxembourg and Britain are
unlikely to be sukuk regulars. Both launched small sukuk - 200
million euros and 200 million pounds sterling respectively - to
signal their aspirations to become Islamic finance hubs, and to
set a benchmark for companies.
Hong Kong's $1 billion sukuk reflected growing trade links
between the Middle East and Asia, according to bankers.
Momentum next year could come from emerging economies,
bankers reckon, noting that governments are keen to broaden the
investor base and funding sources for themselves and their
companies. Borrowing terms are also usually favourable because
of the strength of demand from cash-rich Islamic banks.
Many countries also see sukuk as a means to develop trade
and investment links with Middle Eastern markets.
Turkey has made annual sukuk forays since its 2012 debut and
last month it extended its sukuk curve to 10 years, following
Indonesia which raised 10-year sukuk finance in September.
Debut issuer South Africa raised $500 million in September.
Oman, Kazakhstan, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Jordan, the Philippines
and Kenya are also mulling sukuk.
"They are finding significant appetite for their issuance in
the Islamic finance centres," said Massoud Janekeh, Director of
Islamic Capital Markets at Bank of London and The Middle East.
"Turkey's success has encouraged these other emerging
economies."
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London and Bernardo
Vizcaino in Dubai; Editing by Susan Fenton)