Sept 30 Gulf-focused mutual funds that invest in
Islamic bonds remain tiny compared to their fixed income
siblings, but competition is heating up as the market widens and
firms vie for a chunk of privately managed accounts.
Funds dedicated to sukuk are a rare breed, with only 20
currently marketed in the Gulf. But in the last two years Gulf
sukuk funds have added $362 million in assets to reach a
combined $874 million, according to Reuters calculations based
on industry data.
This pales in comparison to the size of the sukuk market:
global issuance is $96.5 billion year-to-date, with $20.2
billion coming from the Gulf alone, according to data from
Zawya, a Thomson Reuters company.
The average size of a sukuk fund in the region is just $43
million, but collectively they serve as a measure of secondary
market activity and a barometer for the larger and more
lucrative business of private investment mandates.
"The majority of funds have yet to achieve critical mass in
an industry that is still being established when compared to the
conventional asset management industry," said Jason Kabel, head
of fixed income at Bank of London and the Middle East.
"As the market sees sukuk funds continue to perform well, in
line with, and on occasion outperforming their conventional
peers, we expect to see a significant rise over the next five
years in segregated account mandates."
BLME manages two sharia-compliant fixed income funds
catering to Middle East investors which now have a combined
$87.4 million in assets, up from about $67.7 million two years
ago.
Asset growth remains a slow process, partly because the
Islamic finance industry is relatively immature and investors
such as Islamic insurance (takaful) companies have yet to reach
full growth momentum themselves, said Kabel.
The largest six sukuk funds oriented to Gulf investors hold
almost half of all the assets of such funds, according to
Reuters calculations, but a long track record is not always
necessary to attract investors.
BUILDING ASSETS
Curiously, some of the oldest funds have struggled to build
assets, with three sukuk funds launched as far back as 2008
still handling less than $9 million each. A fund from BNP
Paribas launched in 2009 has seen little change in
assets over the last two years, with less than $25 million
currently.
Some Gulf firms have made headway: funds launched in 2012 by
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Rasmala Investment Bank
and Al Hilal Bank now have a combined $157.2 million in assets.
Global asset managers are also waking up to the action; both
HSBC and Franklin Templeton have sukuk funds of their
own with over $50 million in assets each.
Others are feeling the competitive pinch, such as QIB UK, a
Qatar Islamic Bank subsidiary, which at one point had
the largest sukuk fund in the market. Its fund now has $45.8
million in assets, down from $213 million in June 2012.
QIB UK did not respond to a request for comment, but it no
longer lists asset management or corporate finance as business
lines on its website.
The asset management arm of Dubai-based Mashreq Bank
has seen volatility in the size of its sukuk fund,
which now has $42.4 million in assets, down from $74.4 million
in May last year but above $26.6 million in mid-2012.
Conversely, the asset management arm of Emirates NBD
has seen its sukuk fund almost triple in size in the
last two years to reach $112 million, and the firm has seen a
knock-on effect in its managed account business.
The firm now has $750 million in assets managed under
Islamic principles, out of which $350 million is invested in
sukuk and other sharia-compliant money market instruments.
"This is from almost zero five years ago," said David
Marshall, senior executive officer at Emirates NBD Asset
Management.
"The appeal for regional debt is strong and sukuk is a
sub-set. Correspondingly we have seen a pick-up in managed
account business."
This is driven by new sukuk investors but also by investors
opting to outsource part of their existing portfolios, said
Marshall, adding that the firm had been hired to run managed
sukuk accounts by two investors in recent months.
New entrants are also making their mark. Jeddah-based Sedco
Capital launched a sukuk fund in March last year which now has
$132.6 million in assets, outgrowing established funds from
Saudi Arabian peers Jadwa Investment and Saudi Hollandi
.
In June, Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Capital received regulatory
approval for its first sukuk fund, while Riyadh-based Alkhair
Capital launched its own sukuk fund in the same month.
