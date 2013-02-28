Russian c.bank head: global financial markets too complacent
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 The head of Russia's central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday that global financial markets had become too complacent.
SAO PAULO Feb 28 The controlling shareholder of SulAmérica Seguros e Previdencia SA, Brazil's third-largest insurer, said on Thursday he is not considering plans to endorse listing the company's stock in the "Novo Mercado" chapter of the São Paulo Stock Exchange.
Patrick Larragoiti, a representative of the family that controls SulAmérica, told investors on a conference call that "there are no discussions about that subject at the moment."
The Novo Mercado is a section of the exchange in which shares trade at a premium because of increased corporate governance.
Companies planning to list in the Novo Mercado are obliged to convert each of their preferred shares into one voting stock.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 The head of Russia's central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday that global financial markets had become too complacent.
* BTCC, OkCoin allow withdrawals of up to 10 bitoins/day -source