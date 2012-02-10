SINGAPORE/JAKARTA Feb 10 The sale of
Indonesian chemical firm PT Sulfindo Adiusaha worth up to $700
million has been stalled due to differences over valuations
between the seller and frontrunner Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl
, sources with knowledge of the deal said.
Siam Cement, Thailand's largest conglomerate, was leading
the talks to buy the asset, edging out Japan's Itochu Corp
, the two firms shortlisted for the deal, sources told
Reuters.
"The price expectations were too high," said a source with
direct knowledge of the deal. The sources declined to be
identified as details of the deal were not public.
Sulfindo is controlled by the Victoria Group, owned by
Indonesia's Tanojo family who also owns small lender Bank
Victoria and brokerage Victoria Securities.
Siam Cement and Itochu declined to comment. Sulfindo did not
respond to queries from Reuters.
South Korea's Hanwha Chemical said in September
it had abandoned a plan to buy Sulfindo.
Macquarie is the sell-side adviser for the deal,
sources had told previously told Reuters. Macquarie was not
immediately available to comment.
