May 21 Rio Alto Mining Ltd
said it would buy Sulliden Gold Corp Ltd in a deal
valued at about C$300 million ($275 million), creating a gold
miner focused on Peru.
The deal value excludes the stake Sulliden shareholders will
get in a new company that will hold Sulliden's stake in a East
Sullivan prospect in Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Rio Alto will pay 0.525 of one Rio Alto share for each
outstanding Sulliden share. The offer values Sulliden at C$1.12
per share, representing a 43 percent premium to the stock's
Tuesday close of 78 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
Rio Alto shares closed at C$2.13.
($1 = 1.0898 Canadian Dollars)
